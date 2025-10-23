‘Spinal Tap at Stonehenge – The Final Finale’ to Hit Theaters in 2026 From Bleecker Street | Video

The end may no longer be continuing for Spinal Tap, as Bleecker Street has set concert film “Spinal Tap at Stonehenge – The Final Finale” to hit theaters and Imax in 2026.

Rob Reiner famously put on the first-ever rock show at Stonehenge in August with Vertigo Live, though the footage did not end up in last month’s “Spinal Tap II: The End Continues” sequel.

Original “This Is Spinal Tap” stars Christopher Guest, Michael McKean and Harry Shearer all reprise their roles for the concert film, with additional guest performances from Shania Twain, Eric Clapton and Josh Groban.

“I’m told this is it. They’re really serious this time,” Kent Sanderson, CEO of Bleecker Street, said in a Thursday statement. “While this is ostensibly the end, how fitting is it that this actual-probable-send-off is shot, historically, at Stonehenge, the mysterious landmark that we now know must have been erected thousands of years ago purely to serve as the setting for the last act of Spinal Tap.”

“Bringing Spinal Tap to Stonehenge felt inevitable — the ultimate meeting of rock mythology and cinematic scale,” added Ian Brenchley, CEO of Vertigo Live. “An iconic band performing at one of the world’s most legendary landmarks, captured in Imax and, of course, turned up to eleven. This is exactly what we set out to do: take music beyond the stage, beyond the ordinary, and turn it into living cinema. An experience unlike anything before it — and the perfect finale to rock’s most enduring legend.”

Plus, Bleecker even shared a rocking teaser for the special project: “Direct from Hell.” You can watch it, above.

“The concert film follows legendary fictional heavy metal band Spinal Tap as they put on a once-in-a-lifetime concert marking the first-ever rock show filmed at Stonehenge, the historic English heritage site forever linked to Spinal Tap’s iconic song of the same name,” according to the logline.

“Spinal Tap at Stonehenge – The Final Finale” hits theaters in 2026.