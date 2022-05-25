‘This Is Us’ Series Finale Earns Season High in Ratings Demo

6 million people tuned in for the emotional sendoff

Audiences said goodbye to the Pearson family Tuesday night, as the series finale of “This Is Us” brought their story to a close. The emotional episode, titled “Us,” tugged on enough heartstrings to make it the most-watched and highest-rated show of the night.

The finale aired at 9 p.m. on NBC to a whopping 1.2 rating in the key 18-49 demographic and 6 million total viewers, according to preliminary Nielsen numbers. The official numbers, which may be slightly different, will be available later on Wednesday.