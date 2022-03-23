CBS easily won in viewers thanks to ”FBI“ trilogy

But, the rest of NBC’s ratings weren’t strong enough to lead the network to the top spot overall, which went to CBS and its “FBI” trilogy. The O.G. “FBI” was by far the most-watched show of the night, with 8 million total viewers.

“This Is Us” tugged at viewers’ heartstrings on Tuesday night, topping primetime’s ratings with a 0.8 in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic.

“FBI: International” and “FBI: Most Wanted” also outpaced other networks’ shows in terms of viewership.

NBC wasn’t far behind in ratings overall, though the “iHeartRadio Music Awards” drew steady enough numbers through primetime on Fox to prompt the networks to tie for second.

CBS was first in ratings with a 0.6 in the 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 6.6 million, according to official numbers.

“FBI” earned a 0.7 rating and 8 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 9, “FBI: International” drew a 0.5 rating and 6.1 million total viewers. “FBI: Most Wanted” got a 0.5 rating and 5.8 million total viewers at 10.

Fox and NBC tied for second in ratings with a 0.5. NBC came in second in total viewers with 3 million.

On NBC, “Young Rock” started the night with a 0.4 rating and 2.3 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 8:30, “Mr. Mayor” had a 0.3 rating and 1.8 million total viewers. “This Is Us” scored a 0.8 rating and 4.4 million total viewers at 9, while “Thing About Pam” got a 0.4 rating and 2.5 million total viewers at 10.

ABC was fourth in ratings with a 0.4 and third in total viewers with 2.5 million. Fox was fourth in total viewers with 2 million.

On Fox, the “iHeartRadio Music Awards” got a 0.5 rating and 2 million total viewers throughout primetime.

For ABC, “Judge Steve Harvey” received a 0.5 rating and 3.4 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 9, “Abbott Elementary” had a 0.5 rating and 2.6 million total viewers. “Black-ish” drew a 0.3 rating and 1.7 million total viewers at 9:30, and “To Tell the Truth” had a 0.3 rating and 1.8 million total viewers at 10.

The CW was fifth in ratings with a 0.1 and in total viewers with 661,000. “Superman & Lois” got a 0.1 rating and 797,000 total viewers at 8 p.m. At 9, “Naomi” had a 0.1 rating and 526,000 total viewers.

We do not have Nielsen numbers for Spanish-language broadcast networks Univision and Telemundo.