Photo by: Ron Batzdorff/NBC

‘This Is Us’ Tops Tuesday Ratings on Otherwise Ho-Hum Night for NBC

by | March 23, 2022 @ 3:46 PM

CBS easily won in viewers thanks to ”FBI“ trilogy

“This Is Us” tugged at viewers’ heartstrings on Tuesday night, topping primetime’s ratings with a 0.8 in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic. 

But, the rest of NBC’s ratings weren’t strong enough to lead the network to the top spot overall, which went to CBS and its “FBI” trilogy. The O.G. “FBI” was by far the most-watched show of the night, with 8 million total viewers.

Become a member to read more.

Katie Campione

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

LL Cool J and Chris O'Donnell

Why LL Cool J and Chris O’Donnell Signed On to Produce ‘Come Dance With Me’
how i met your father demand hulu hilary duff

Hulu’s ‘How I Met Your Father’ Is Struggling to Maintain Audience Demand | Chart

Kevin and Frankie Jonas to Host ABC Competition Series ‘Claim to Fame’

‘Supernatural’ Alum Misha Collins to Play Harvey Dent in the CW’s ‘Gotham Knights’
Mark Burnett Jennifer Salke Michael De Luca Amazon MGM

Why MGM’s Top Execs Face an Uphill Battle Under Amazon Leadership
Chrissy Metz as Kate in "This Is Us" (NBC)

‘This Is Us’ Star Chrissy Metz on How ‘The Hill’ Taught Kate ‘She’s Got to Be the One to Show Up For Herself’

‘9-1-1’ Spring Premiere Answers the Call to Top Monday Night Ratings
real love boat

‘The Real Love Boat’ Reality Dating Show to Set Sail on CBS This Year

Kamar de los Reyes Joins the Cast of The CW’s ‘All American’ in Recurring Role (Exclusive)
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed’s Top 3 Editors Resign as Layoffs Loom: Read Editor-in-Chief’s Letter to Staff
Gary Delfiner WatchFreeFlix

How a Passion for Movies Became a Multi-Genre, Multi-Channel AVOD Success Story