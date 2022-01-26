This Is Us

NBC

‘This Is Us’ – and CBS Airing More Reruns – Gives NBC Another Tuesday Ratings Win

by | January 26, 2022 @ 9:24 AM

ABC’s ”Abbott Elementary“ just keeps doing its thing

“This Is Us” propelled NBC to another Tuesday ratings win among adults 18-49. Then again, there was another important factor: Just like last week, CBS was No. 1 in total viewers last night — despite again airing only reruns.

CBS ended up in a second-place ratings tie with ABC. Fox was fourth in the key demo, throwing in the towel at 8 p.m. with a rerun. Again, just like last week.

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

