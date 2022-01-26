‘This Is Us’ – and CBS Airing More Reruns – Gives NBC Another Tuesday Ratings Win

ABC’s ”Abbott Elementary“ just keeps doing its thing

CBS ended up in a second-place ratings tie with ABC. Fox was fourth in the key demo, throwing in the towel at 8 p.m. with a rerun. Again, just like last week.

“This Is Us” propelled NBC to another Tuesday ratings win among adults 18-49. Then again, there was another important factor: Just like last week, CBS was No. 1 in total viewers last night — despite again airing only reruns .

Hey, at least Fox beat The CW — not that “Superman & Lois” made it super easy.

NBC was first in ratings with a 0.5 rating in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and second in total viewers with an average of 3.2 million, according to preliminary numbers. “American Auto” at 8 p.m. had a 0.4 rating and 2.2 million total viewers. At 8:30, “Grand Crew” got a 0.3 rating and 1.5 million total viewers. “This Is Us” at 9 earned a 0.7 rating and 4.6 million total viewers. At 10, “New Amsterdam” received a 0.4 rating and 3.3 million total viewers.

CBS and ABC tied for second in ratings, both with a 0.4. CBS was first in total viewers with 4.2 million, ABC was third with 2.7 million.

For ABC, “Judge Steve Harvey” at 8 drew a 0.5 rating and 4 million total viewers. At 9, “Abbott Elementary” posted a 0.5 rating and 2.9 million total viewers. “Black-ish” at 9:30 had a 0.4 rating and 2 million total viewers. A rerun followed.

Fox was fourth in ratings with a 0.3 and in total viewers with 1.4 million. Following a “9-1-1: Lone Star” repeat, “Our Kind of People” at 9 got a 0.3 rating and 1.3 million total viewers.

The CW was fifth in ratings with a 0.1 and in total viewers with 750,000. “Superman & Lois” at 8 landed a 0.2 rating and 907,000 total viewers. At 9, “Naomi” had a 0.1 rating and 593,000 total viewers.

We do not have early Nielsen numbers for Spanish-language broadcast networks Univision and Telemundo.