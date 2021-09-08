Coronavirus Pandemic Causes Climate Of Anxiety And Changing Routines In America

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 06: A cyclist rides his bike by an AMC theatre during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on April 06, 2020 in San Francisco, California. The future of AMC movie theaters remains in question after shuttering all of its theaters and furloughing all 600 of its corporate staff including CEO Adam Aron. Residents in the San Francisco Bay Area are continuing to shelter in place due to the coronavirus. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

This Year’s Box Office Is Still Off by 72% From 2019 – Can Fall Bring a Turnaround? | Charts

September 8, 2021

A turbulent summer reopening brought progress for theaters, but there’s still a long way to go.
The 2021 summer box office was unlike any ever seen, defined more by a still-raging pandemic than by the blockbusters that graced the big (and small) screen. But as the season ended with Labor Day weekend, it’s clear that a lot of progress has been made by studios and ailing movie theaters — but there’s still a long way to go, as year-to-date totals remain 72% behind 2019.

As expected, there were no $100 million-plus opening weekends that usually pop up through this time of year, and fears of speed bumps in the pandemic recovery were realized when the Delta variant spread throughout the world. Despite this, the summer box office – including a final boost from Disney/Marvel’s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” this past weekend — finished with a total of $1.75 billion, about 41% of the $4.31 billion domestic total of 2019. (Granted, 2018 and 2019 both saw record summer box office due to two mega-blockbuster “Avengers” films.)

It’s also worth noting that the summer period, which is measured from the first weekend of May through Labor Day, was slow this year until the release of Paramount’s “A Quiet Place – Part II” on Memorial Day weekend and ended with the strongest Labor Day opening ever with “Shang-Chi,” an inversion of how summers usually play out.

