The first “Thor: Love and Thunder” trailer is here, and it seems Thor’s days as a superhero are behind him. But don’t worry, Natalie Portman is ready to pick up the hammer.

In the teaser trailer, we see an abridged version of Thor’s journey from childhood to Avenger. But now, given everything that’s happened, he’s ready to choose his own path. First, he’s determined to lose his “cheese whiz” body from “Avengers: Endgame.”

But then, he’s also determined to stay out of battle. In the opening moments of the footage, we see Thor and his friends primed and ready for a fight. But, as everyone else rushes in, Thor simply turns around and walks away.

Those friends? Chris Pratt’s Peter Quill and the rest of the Guardians of the Galaxy, with whom Thor hitched a ride after the events of “Avengers: Endgame.”

“Remember what I told you. You ever feel lost, just look into the eyes of the people that you love,” Peter encourages the God of Thunder — who promptly tries to meet Starlord’s gaze.

Of course, in addition to the Guardians, Thor now also has Jane Foster back in his life, played once again by Natalie Portman. In the final moments of the teaser, we see Mjolnir — cracked and pieced back together as it was after “Ragnarok” — fly into her hands, and get a full look at Jane in her Mighty Thor suit.

According Marvel’s official synopsis, Thor recruits Jane — along with his old friends Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) and Korg (Taika Waititi) to help stop Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods.

Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late. And, because this is set to be a very 80s inspired film, the footage is all scored by the Guns N’ Roses’ hit “Sweet Child O’ Mine.”

Watch the first teaser for “Thor: Love and Thunder” in the video above.

“Thor: Love and Thunder” is directed by Waititi (“Thor: Ragnarok,” “Jojo Rabbit”) and produced by Kevin Feige and Brad Winderbaum.

“Thor: Love and Thunder” opens in theaters July 8, 2022.