Can you feel the thunder?

“Thor: Love and Thunder,” the fourth standalone movie centered around Thor (Chris Hemsworth), the increasingly self-aware Norse God of Thunder, is finally upon us.

This time Thor, after paling around with the Guardians of the Galaxy (including Chris Pratt’s Star Lord), goes on a quest to find himself. This quest turns out to be way more literal than Thor would have probably imagined, when he runs into someone with his powers, using his old hammer Mjölnir. What’s more, this new Thor is none other than his ex-flame Jane Foster (Natalie Portman, returning to the franchise for the first time since “Thor: The Dark World”). Awkward! Together, the two Thors (along with Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie) go on a cosmic quest to defeat Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale). It’s another classic Thor adventure!

This being a Marvel movie, we know you’re ready to stick around for some “Thor: Love and Thunder” credits scenes. But how many are there exactly?

Consider this your spoiler-free heads up.

Does “Thor: Love and Thunder” have credits scenes?

Is the Marvel Cinematic Universe a vast, interconnected network of feature films and streaming series that tell one epic, ongoing saga? (The answer is yes.) The first post-credits scene started as a lark, with Samuel L. Jackson showing up after “Iron Man” (2008) was over. Since then, it has become one of the most reliable – and most fun – aspects of these Kevin Feige-produced films.

So yes, of course, “Thor: Love and Thunder” has credits scenes.

How many credit scenes does “Thor: Love and Thunder” have?

It has two. This is par for the course with most Marvel Studios movies, although occasionally there are more (“Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2” had five, which was fitting for its more-is-more aesthetic) or less (some of the Disney+ shows only have one). The first scene happens after the extremely metal, extremely ‘80s main-on-end credits sequence and the second scene happens after everybody has been properly thanked, at the very end of the credits.

Do you need to stick around for both?

Let’s be honest, some of these credits scenes are puzzling or unnecessary or both. With “Thor: Love and Thunder,” it is probably wise to stick around for both. Both are sweet and funny and surprising, just like the rest of “Thor: Love and Thunder.” Neither of them are as wonderfully silly as Pizza Poppa or Captain America’s lesson about patience.

Do you have time to run to the bathroom after the mid-credits scene but before the post-credits scene?

Yes. A ton of people worked on “Thor: Love and Thunder.” You have plenty of wiggle room when it comes to getting to the bathroom and making it back in time for the second scene. Just don’t step out to get a beer or use the bathroom at the place next door. Stay in the building and you should be okay.

Do the scenes contribute in meaningful ways to the ongoing mythology of the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

Yes. Probably. Listen, we’re not entirely sure but they both have a certain weight to them that could impact future Marvel Studios features or streaming series. One of them, like “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” introduces a new character to the MCU and the other one is a very sweet grace note to end the movie on. Both could impact the status quo in different ways. But who’s to say!

Are either of the scenes better than the karaoke post-credits scene from “Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings?”

No.