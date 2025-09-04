The Trailer for Arrow’s New ‘Three’ Home Video Release Will Scare You Silly | Exclusive

Arrow Video is bringing back Asian horror anthology “Three” and it’s follow-up “Three … Extremes” courtesy of a new limited edition set that will be released on Oct. 21, just in time for Halloween. And we’ve got a brand new trailer for 2002’s “Three,” featuring installments from South Korean filmmaker Kim Jee-woon, Hong Kong director Peter Chan and Nonzee Nimibutr from Thailand. Watch it below.

Play video

Here’s the official synopsis for “Three,” from Arrow: “Korean genre maestro Kim Jee-woon opens ‘Three’ with ‘Memories,’ where a husband and wife with no memory of how they fell apart discover the terrifying truth behind their separation. In Thai filmmaker Nonzee Nimibutr’s (Nang Nak) tale of guilt and jealousy, ‘The Wheel,’ a puppeteer fears his marionettes are possessed by the spirits of those he has wronged. Finally, in Peter Ho-Sun Chan’s ‘Going Home,’ a widowed police officer and his young son move into a new apartment and uncover the chilling secret behind their new neighbor and his seemingly comatose wife.”

The set, which also contains “Three … Extremes” (with installments from Fruit Chan, Park Chan-wook and Takashi Miike), is festooned with extras, including new interviews with the filmmakers, archival features, marketing materials and an audio commentary from Miike on his segment of “Three … Extremes.”

If you’ve never seen “Three” (or “Three … Extremes”), it perfectly captures what made this moment so special for Asian genre cinema. It was a time when these filmmakers were really setting the tone and style for what horror was and you saw, with the proliferation of western remakes of many of these same stories, just how influential and important they really were. These are must-watches for any time of the year, but are particularly effective around Halloween. Boo!

The ”Three” / “Three … Extremes” set comes out on Oct. 21.