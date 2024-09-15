‘Three Women’ Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Come Out?

“Three Women” is set to make its mark on Starz on Friday, where it will introduce viewers to three different women and the intricacies of their intimate lives.

The stories of the women were adapted from author and journalist Lisa Taddeo’s 2019 book “Three Women,” and are based on a true story.

At the center, “Three Women” stars Shailene Woodley as Gia, Betty Gilpin as Lina and DeWanda Wise as Sloane. Other cast members include Gabrielle Creevy, Blair Underwood, John Patrick Amedori, Blair Redford and more.

When does ‘Three Women’ premiere?

“Three Women” officially premieres Starz on Friday, Sept. 13. Episodes will land on the Starz app at midnight and 10 p.m. EST on cable. The series will also be available to stream on Hulu with a Starz subscription.

When do new episodes of “Three Women” come out?

The first three episodes of “Three Women” will premiere on Thursday, Sept. 13, and after its series debut, single episodes will air every Friday through Nov. 15. Check out the episode release schedule below.

Season 1, Episode 1: “Three Women” — Sept. 13

Season 1, Episode 2: “Cord” — Sept. 20

Season 1, Episode 3: “Sloane” — Sept. 27

Season 1, Episode 4: “Maggie” — Oct. 4

Season 1, Episode 5: “Gia” — Oct. 11

Season 1, Episode 6: “Climax” — Oct. 18

Season 1, Episode 7: “Two Women” — Oct. 25

Season 1, Episode 8: “Twilight” — Nov. 1

Season 1, Episode 9: “Sex on Drugs” — Nov. 8

Season 1, Episode 10: “Her Name” — Nov. 15

What time do new episodes of “Three Women” come out?

What is “Three Women” about?

Here’s Starz’s official synopsis for “Three Women” below:

“The titular series finds three women on a crash course to radically overturn their lives. Lina (Betty Gilpin), a homemaker in suburban Indiana, is a decade into a passionless marriage when she embarks on an affair that quickly becomes all-consuming and transforms her life. Sloane (DeWanda Wise), a glamorous entrepreneur in the Northeast, has a committed open marriage with Richard (Blair Underwood), until two sexy new strangers threaten their aspirational love story. Maggie (Gabrielle Creevy), a student in North Dakota, weathers an intense storm after accusing her married English teacher (Jason Ralph) of an inappropriate relationship. Gia (Shailene Woodley), a writer grieving the loss of her family, persuades each of these three spectacular “ordinary” women to tell her their stories, and her relationships with them change the course of her life forever.”