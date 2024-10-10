Thrilljoy, A New Pop Culture Collectibles Company from the Former CEO of Funko, to Debut at New York Comic Con | Exclusive

A new collectibles company has entered the marketplace.

Thrilljoy, a new company founded by former Funko CEO (and originator of the iconic Funko Pop line) Brian Mariotti, is making its big debut at New York Comic Con from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20 at booth #1023. And we’ve got exclusive images of figures inspired by Netflix series “Squid Game, “Blue Eye Samurai” and “Warrior Nun.” These are part of, as the company describes, an “inaugural collection of high-end, artisan collectibles that promise to redefine the market.”

At launch, Thrilljoy will offer three distinct product lines, which are outlined below:

• Thrilljoy’s innovative PIX! platform elevates high-end collectibles by immortalizing pivotal moments in pop culture history. PIX! offers storytelling magic that captures not just a character, but an essential moment in time. With limited production runs and rare chase pieces, it delivers the thrill of the chase and the joy of community.

Designed with collectors in mind, PIX! redefines the unboxing experience with protective packaging that safeguards both the product and its future value. Enthusiasts understand the importance of packaging integrity, and PIX! empowers collectors to appreciate the item from both inside and outside the box—without compromising its worth. The price point for PIX! is set at $50.

• Thrilljoy’s Mega Pix 12” line sets a new standard for high-end collectible figures with its unique magnetic accessories. This innovative feature enhances both detail and collectability, showcasing larger versions of beloved PIX! characters and collaborations with top licenses, including Thrilljoy’s mascot, Bloo. With luxurious packaging designed to protect the product and its future value, Mega Pix will be priced at $125.

• Thrilljoy Threads embraces bold streetwear trends, offering premium gear that lets fans showcase their favorite brands in an upscale way. Each item is a hyper-limited edition, with most collections capped at 200-400 pieces, enhancing their collectability. Starting at $40, Threads features innovative packaging for each piece.

“Our motivation to launch Thrilljoy arose from a profound passion for fandom and a commitment to enhancing the collector experience,” Mariotti said in an official statement. “We recognize a unique opportunity to build a brand that not only honors diverse interests but also cultivates a vibrant community. With an unwavering focus on innovation, exceptional quality, and genuine connections, Thrilljoy is set to transform the very essence of what it means to be a collector.”

In addition to debuting new product in the booth, Thrilljoy will host a panel featuring industry leaders, including Mariotti, Eric Peng Cheng (owner of Undefeated and Bait), MD Yang (MINDstyle International) and moderator Karissa Marston, Thrilljoy’s head of marketing.

See more images from “Blue Eye Samura,” “Warrior Nun” and “Squid Game” below. Images are not final and may not be indicative of final product.

Thrilljoy

Thrilljoy

Thrilljoy

Thrilljoy

Thrilljoy