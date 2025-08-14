Here’s When You Can Watch Marvel’s ‘Thunderbolts’ on Disney+

Marvel’s “Thunderbolts*” is coming to Disney+ this month.

The film, which hit theaters in May, will be released on Disney’s streaming service on Aug. 27 following its release on Digital earlier this summer.

The movie stars Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova and follows a disparate group of outsider MCU players — Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes, Wyatt Russell’s U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen’s Ghost and David Harbour’s Red Guardian — as they navigate being targeted by Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ Valentina Allegra de Fontaine. Then there’s Lewis Pullman’s Bob, a mysterious character who plays a major role in the proceedings — both narratively and thematically.

The film received positive reviews when it was released in May, earning praise for its frank depiction of depression and mental health issues by director Jake Schreier, but it was a disappointment at the box office grossing just $382 million worldwide. That’s lower than the $476 million that the critically shellacked “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” grossed in 2023.

Marvel even tried a publicity move in which the film’s real title, “The New Avengers,” was unveiled by its stars after it opened in theaters but that did little to generate interest. Perhaps a symptom of how Disney+ harmed the Marvel brand, as TheWrap reported on extensively.

But the Disney+ release date of “Thunderbolts” is a good chance for folks who didn’t catch the movie in theaters to give it a swirl. It is truly one of the better and more interesting MCU films to come out over the last decade.