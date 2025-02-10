‘Thunderbolts’ Super Bowl Trailer: Marvel Misfits Want to Be on a Wheaties Box

While Sam Wilson is about to take flight as the new Captain America this Friday, the man who failed to take up the shield, John Walker, will be arriving on the big screen with Bucky Barnes, Yelena Belova and the rest of the “Thunderbolts*” this summer.

In a new Super Bowl trailer, we see Valentina Allegra de Fontaine bring her plan for a replacement for the Avengers out to the public with a team of misfits from the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Disney+ shows.

Along with the former Winter Soldier, the new Black Widow and the deadly U.S. agent, Fontaine has brought in “Black Widow” villain-turned-antihero Taskmaster, Yelena’s father Red Guardian and the mysterious Ghost, who is now able to control her ability to phase through walls after the events of “Ant-Man and the Wasp.”

Much like the Avengers before them, the Thunderbolts have a hard time working together. They can’t even agree on the team name, as Red Guardian is the only one who likes it. But the former Soviet hero believes that if they can put aside their differences, they can be “the heroes on the Wheaties box.”

“Thunderbolts” is directed by Jake Schreier and stars Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Hannah John-Kamen, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. The film hits theaters on May 2.

Watch the Super Bowl trailer in the clip above.