‘Thunderbolts’ Kicks Off Summer Box Office With $11.5 Million From Thursday Previews

Disney/Marvel Studios’ “Thunderbolts*” has gotten the summer box office off to a very good start, earning $11.5 million from Thursday preview screenings.



That result is only slightly below the $12 million preview total of “Captain America: Brave New World” earlier this year, which went on to a 3-day opening total of $89 million. “Thunderbolts*” is currently projected for an opening weekend of $73-75 million, though exhibition sources tell TheWrap they believe the film can get into the $80 million range.

Even more importantly, the film has won over the hardcore fans who historically show up for preview screenings, earning an early Rotten Tomatoes audience score of 95% to go with an 89% critics score. With such strong audience reception, “Thunderbolts*” is building the foundations of a $250 million-plus domestic run.

“Thunderbolts*” is a follow-up to the 2021 Marvel film “Black Widow” and sees the new Black Widow, Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) team up with Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) along with other misfits from the Marvel Cinematic Universe like Red Guardian (David Harbour), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen) and U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell). Jake Schreier directed the film.

Meanwhile, Warner Bros.’ “Sinners” added $4.8 million on Thursday, a 20% drop from its $6.1 million Wednesday that was expected given the film’s loss of Imax screens to “Thunderbolts*.” Still, the film will cross $150 million in domestic grosses on Friday and is on pace for its own $250 million-plus run thanks to its universal acclaim.

“Thunderbolts*” is now playing in theaters.