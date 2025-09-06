Elle Fanning, Ryan Reynolds, Shailene Woodley and More at TheWrap’s TIFF Portrait Studio | Photo Gallery

Ben Foster, Emilia Jones, Joachim Trier and many more actors and filmmakers strike a pose during the Toronto International Film Festival

tiff-portraits-2025
Photography by Austin Hargrave

The 2025 Toronto International Film Festival is underway, and as Hollywood descends upon the Canadian metropolis, stars and filmmakers from the movies premiering at TIFF are stopping by TheWrap’s portrait studio to strike a pose or two.

On Day 1, “Motor City” stars Shailene Woodley and Ben Foster, “I Like Me: John Candy” filmmakers and producers Colin Hanks and Ryan Reynolds, “Hamlet” star Riz Ahmed, the “Sentimental Value” team of Elle Fanning, Renate Reinsve, Stellan Skarsgård and Joachim Trier and many more joined TheWrap’s studio to be photographed by Austin Hargrave, and to sit down for interviews with TheWrap’s reporters on the ground.

There’s more to come — Sydney Sweeney, Daniel Craig, Kerry Washington, Josh O’Connor, Jeremy Renner, Tessa Thompson, Matthew McConaughey, Paul Mescal, Jessie Buckley and others will be swinging by TheWrap’s studio throughout TIFF.

Peruse our Toronto International Film Festival portrait gallery below, and keep this page bookmarked as we’ll be adding more photos throughout the fest.

And catch up on all of TheWrap’s TIFF coverage here.

Motor City
Shailene Woodley, actress, Ben Foster, actor, and Potsy Ponciroli, director, “Motor City”
(Photo by Austin Hargrave for TheWrap)

Shailene Woodley, actress, Ben Foster, actor, and Potsy Ponciroli, director, “Motor City”

Ben Foster, actor, “Motor City”
(Photo by Austin Hargrave for TheWrap)

Ben Foster, actor, “Motor City”

Shailene Woodley, actress, “Motor City”
(Photo by Austin Hargrave for TheWrap)

Shailene Woodley, actress, “Motor City”

Renate Reinsve, Elle Fanning,Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas
(Photo by Austin Hargrave for TheWrap)

Renate Reinsve, Elle Fanning, Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, actresses, “Sentimental Value”

Joachim Trier, director, writer, Stellan Skarsgård, actor, Renate Reinsve, Elle Fanning,Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, actresses, “Sentimental Value”
(Photo by Austin Hargrave for TheWrap)

Joachim Trier, director, writer, Stellan Skarsgård, actor, Renate Reinsve, Elle Fanning, Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, actresses, “Sentimental Value”

Óliver Laxe, director, “Sirat”
(Photo by Austin Hargrave for TheWrap)

Óliver Laxe, director, “Sirat”

(Photo by Austin Hargrave for TheWrap)

Huma Qureshi, actress, “Bayaan

(Photo by Austin Hargrave for TheWrap)

Aneil Karia, actor, “Hamlet”

Riz Ahmed, director, “Hamlet”
(Photo by Austin Hargrave for TheWrap)

Riz Ahmed, director, “Hamlet”

Colin Hanks, director, “John Candy: I Like Me”
(Photo by Austin Hargrave for TheWrap)

Colin Hanks, director, “John Candy: I Like Me”

Chris Candy, subject, “John Candy: I Like Me”
(Photo by Austin Hargrave for TheWrap)

Chris Candy, subject, “John Candy: I Like Me”

Jennifer Candy, subject, “John Candy: I Like Me”
(Photo by Austin Hargrave for TheWrap)

Jennifer Candy, subject, “John Candy: I Like Me”

Ryan Reynolds, producer, “John Candy: I Like Me”
(Photo by Austin Hargrave for TheWrap)

Ryan Reynolds, producer, “John Candy: I Like Me”

(Photo by Austin Hargrave for TheWrap)

Huma Qureshi, actress, “Bayaan”

Lena Gora, actress, “Erupcja”
(Photo by Austin Hargrave for TheWrap)

Lena Gora, actress, “Erupcja”

Ben Proudfoot, director, “The Eyes of Ghana”
(Photo by Austin Hargrave for TheWrap)

Ben Proudfoot, director, “The Eyes of Ghana”

Anita Afonu, storyteller and Nana Adwoa Frimpong, producer,“The Eyes of Ghana”
(Photo by Austin Hargrave for TheWrap)

Anita Afonu, storyteller and Nana Adwoa Frimpong, producer,“The Eyes of Ghana”

(Photo by Austin Hargrave for TheWrap)

Brandon Somerhalder, producer, director of photography, “The Eyes of Ghana”

Barbie Ferreira, actress, “Mile End Kicks”
(Photo by Austin Hargrave for TheWrap)

Barbie Ferreira, actress, “Mile End Kicks”

(Photo by Austin Hargrave for TheWrap)

Devon Bostick, actor “Mile End Kicks”

Juliette Gariepy, actress, “Mile End Kicks”
(Photo by Austin Hargrave for TheWrap)

Juliette Gariepy, actress, “Mile End Kicks”

Stanley Simons, actor, “Mile End Kicks”
(Photo by Austin Hargrave for TheWrap)

Stanley Simons, actor, “Mile End Kicks”

(Photo by Austin Hargrave for TheWrap)

Emilia Jones, actress, “Charlie Harper”

Mac Eldridge, co-director, “Charlie Harper”
(Photo by Austin Hargrave for TheWrap)

Mac Eldridge, co-director, “Charlie Harper”

Nick Robinson, actor, “Charlie Harper”
(Photo by Austin Hargrave for TheWrap)

Nick Robinson, actor, “Charlie Harper”

Tom Dean, co-director, writer, “Charlie Harper
(Photo by Austin Hargrave for TheWrap)

Tom Dean, co-director, writer, “Charlie Harper”

Nick Robinson, Emilia Jones, Mac Eldridge, Tom Dean
(Photo by Austin Hargrave)

Nick Robinson, actor, Emilia Jones, actress, Mac Eldridge, co-director, Tom Dean, co-director & writer, ” Charlie Harper”

Joachim Trier, director, writer, “Sentimental Value”
(Photo by Austin Hargrave for TheWrap)

Joachim Trier, director, writer, “Sentimental Value”

Anna Diop, actress, “The Man in My Basement”
(Photo by Austin Hargrave for TheWrap)

Anna Diop, actress, “The Man in My Basement”

(Photo by Austin Hargrave for TheWrap)

Corey Hawkins, actor, “The Man in My Basement”

(Photo by Austin Hargrave for TheWrap)

Walter Mosley, Author & Co-Writer, “The Man in My Basement”

