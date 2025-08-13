TIFF CEO Denies Claims of Censorship Over Pulling Oct. 7 Doc, Says He’s Working to Get Film Screened

Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) CEO Cameron Bailey is denying claims of censorship over the festival’s pulling of Oct. 7 documentary “The Road Between Us: The Ultimate Rescue,” saying that he is working to get the film screened.

“I remain committed to working with the filmmaker to meet TIFF’s screening requirements to allow the film to be screened at this year’s festival,” Bailey wrote in a note. “I have asked our legal team to work with the filmmaker on considering all options available.”

Bailey added he believes the film “tells an important story and contributes to the rich tapestry of perspectives in our lineup.”

“The invitation for the Canadian documentary film ‘The Road Between Us: The Ultimate Rescue’ was withdrawn by TIFF because general requirements for inclusion in the Festival, and conditions that were requested when the film was initially invited, were not met, including legal clearance of all footage,” TIFF said in a Wednesday statement to Screen Daily.

“First and foremost, I would like to express my sincere apologies for any pain this situation may have caused,” Bailey said. “It was never my intention to offend or alienate anyone. At TIFF, we believe in the transformative power of film to foster understanding and dialogue, especially during challenging times. ”

