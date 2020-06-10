‘Tiger King’ Directors Credit the Coronavirus’ ‘Captive Audience’ for Show’s Sensational Success

Rebecca Chaiklin and Eric Good photographed via FaceTime by Matt Sayles for TheWrap
This story about "Tiger King" first appeared in the "Race Begins" issue of TheWrap's Emmy magazine.
In the first month of isolation and social distancing, there’s no question which television series dominated social media conversation. Directors Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin’s “Tiger King,” the WTF saga of a feuding group of private zoo owners, launched more memes, dropped more jaws and prompted more binges than any other bit of pandemic entertainment. The Netflix docuseries even led to a reporter asking President Donald Trump if he would pardon the mulleted central figure, Joe Exotic.
Obviously, you wouldn’t have spent years making “Tiger King” if you didn’t think it would be of interest to people. But could you ever have anticipated the sensation it became? REBECCA CHAIKLIN No, I don’t think so. We thought we were making this really quirky film, where people would find it hard to believe that these characters actually existed. We were very enthralled with it, and it went through a huge evolution over the course of time. We were really enchanted and enraptured with this world, but we never expected the response.
ERIC GOODE I think we knew that it would be interesting to people, but we didn’t know we’d have a captive audience during the coronavirus. It started out as an exploration into wildlife trade issues, which is sort of ironic when you see where we are today, with the coronavirus stemming from wildlife trade and markets.
So we started out chronicling everything we could that involved the trade, from some of the worst bush meat markets in the world to the largest rancher of rhinos to the exotic wild animal markets in Thailand and Madagascar. And ultimately, we honed in on what was happening in the U.S. But we didn’t set out to do a documentary series on the subculture of tiger people.
How much of what it became do you think was due to the timing with the coronavirus? GOODE We did recognize, and Netflix recognized, that this is a unique story on a lot of levels. But I think in this time of the coronavirus, it caught fire in a way that it would never have, because people have so much time on their hands to create memes and dress up as the characters. The phenomenon that it became had a lot to do with the timing.
CHAIKLIN And I think when reality is so bleak and unsettling and scary, it’s nice to be able to escape into this very colorful, kooky world and lose yourself in it.
I imagine there must have been surreal moments for you, including when a reporter at a presidential press conference asked about Joe Exotic. GOODE It’s on the level of absurdity that a reporter would ask that question at a press conference.
CHAIKLIN And it’s surreal there are definitely some parallels between our main character and our president, I would say. And with the type of appeal they have to certain people.
Do you think the role of television changes at a time like this? CHAIKLIN I think art reflects and allows us to process what’s happening around us. I think that it’s important at a time like this, and I think different art forms provide different types of solace to people. It allows them to escape, or it allows them to reflect, or it allows them to process and understand and feel, and hopefully to connect with one another as human beings.
Joe Exotic’s former zoo was in the news recently when it reopened and drew big crowds. Do you have any interest in continuing to document this story? CHAIKLIN It’s obviously something we’ve thought about. We’ve just come off this wild whirlwind and of course we’re keeping tabs on what’s happening. But it’s not something concrete that we’re moving forward with at the moment.
Are there other aspects of the story that you originally set out to tell about the wildlife trade that you might want to revisit? GOODE Yeah, of course. If we had the opportunity, there’s so much more that’s so apropros, so important at this moment — to seize the moment and address the issues regarding wildlife trade, wildlife trafficking and just the impact we have on biodiversity in general. With the coronavirus stemming from the wildlife trade, and SARS and Ebola and a number of others that come from pathogens that go from one species to the next and also move to us, I think it’s very telling and important to draw that connection.
We didn’t have the room when we were making the series to do everything that we had wanted to do. And maybe we will have that opportunity.
10 Reality Shows to Binge and Learn That New Skill in Quarantine (Photos)
It's been over a month since most Americans bunkered down at home to wait out the coronavirus pandemic. Self-help gurus were quick to suggest using the isolation to take up a new hobby or master a new craft. But with so much time to spend on the couch, many people have resorted to binge-watching all the best shows streaming services have to offer. Feel unproductive? Don't. These 10 reality shows are all you need to learn that new skill.
A&E Networks/PBS
Skill: How to Dress to Impress
Show: "What Not to Wear"
-- Family and friends nominate fashion offenders to get much-needed makeovers from Stacy London and Clinton Kelly. It's no small order, and the hosts come out swinging with humor and sass. But what makes this TLC staple a loveable hit are the sensitivity and empathy London and Kelly have with those they help. Packed with tips and tricks for finding your natural waist, creating long and lean lines and being comfortable in the beautiful body you have, the show arms you with all the tools to dress to impress when we finally go back to the office. Binge on TLC.com and Amazon Prime.
TLC
Skill: How to Make a Killer Knife
Show: "Forged in Fire"
-- Tattooed and bearded men, along with the occasional woman, compete to make the sharpest, toughest knife in the forge. It's crafting on flaming steroids, and the contestants come ready to wield their knowledge of quenching, damascus, forge welds, edge retention, and san mai. The fun begins when experts test the blades by bashing them into ice blocks, slicing open fake blood-filled dummies and launching them into wooden panels. Those that don't measure up, or suffer catastrophic weapons failures, are given the axe. Viewers should make room for their own home forges, because they will become master bladesmiths watching the seven seasons available. Binge on History.com, Hulu and Amazon Prime.
A&E Networks
Skill: How to Bake
Show: "Great British Baking Show"
-- As if the British-U.S. crossover needed an introduction, amateur bakers gather in a very hot tent to fling flour and break bread. Leave your soggy bottoms at home if you want to be Star Baker, because Mary Berry only wants good bakes. Each episode is a masterclass in its own, with contestants showing off their technical skills and frosting flair. Hope you snagged some yeast before shelves went bare in the pandemic, because you could just get a handshake from Paul Hollywood. Binge on Netflix and PBS.com.
PBS
Skill: How to Cook
Show: "Chopped"
-- On the flip side of the griddle, confident chefs from around the country go head-to-head in a three-course cook-off. The catch? They work with some unique ingredients. But even if viewers don't have pickled pig lips or durian fruit laying around in their kitchens, they'll sure get a crash course in blending flavors and thinking outside the Taco Tuesday box. And always remember the seasoning -- or you're chopped. Binge on FoodNetwork.com and Hulu.
Food Network
Skill: How to Organize
Show: "Tidying Up With Marie Kondo"
-- Families in need of relief from mounting toys and overflowing closets get a visit from Marie Kondo, who burst onto the American scene with her accessible organizing hacks. What was once a house of chaos Kondo turns into a tranquil oasis with her attention to detail and unassuming charm. This series is sure to bring joy -- and structure -- to your disheveled, quarantined life. Binge on Netflix.
Netflix
Skill: How to Design
Show: "Project Runway"
-- Budding fashion designers go pin-to-pin in this long-running competition series. Putting their sewing skills and trend awareness to the test, they work on creating the best and most innovative clothes to be judged by some of the biggest names in the industry. Follow these contestants and you quickly learn how to turn that roll of fabric in your basement into the fiercest romper -- and why you should still get a second opinion from Tim Gunn. Binge on BravoTV.com, NBC.com and Hulu.
Lifetime
Skill: How to Survive
Show: "Man vs. Wild"
-- A brave Brit named Bear voluntarily gets lost in the wilderness so he can make shelter out of branches, eat bugs for sustenance and dress wounds with herbal remedies -- and make it out alive. Bear Grylls stays cool, calm and collected in the face of his challenging terrain, making sure viewers will be prepared when caught in the same misfortune. Rest assured, Grylls' expertise and zeal make him the perfect instructor. Just remember to stay hydrated. Binge on BBCAmerica.com and Amazon Prime.
Discovery
Skill: How to Talk to the Dead
Show: "Ghost Adventures"
-- A troop of men dressed in all-black travel the country to converse with the spirits people say linger on their properties. They arm themselves with an arsenal of cool tech -- like electromagnetic field meters, infrared night-vision cameras and the famous Ovilus "ghost box," which is said to synthesize changes of energy in the surrounding environment into sounds, including words. With their no-holds-barred personalities and relentless determination to contact the dead, they make viewers want to try it out for themselves. Prepare for eerie encounters. Binge on TravelChannel.com and Hulu.
Travel Channel/Discovery
Skill: How to Be Business-Savvy
Show: "Shark Tank"
-- Greenhorn entrepreneurs do their best to convince investor "sharks" to buy-in to their young companies. They better come prepared, because the panel is sure to grill them on their profit margins, net losses, cash flow, customer acquisition and returns on investments. If they stumble -- or cry -- Kevin "Mr. Wonderful" O'Leary will crush them like the cockroaches they are. But if they come to play hardball, they'll leave the tank with a high-dollar deal and the promise of mass-market success. Take a bite out of this show, and you'll finally feel ready to patent that old science fair invention. Binge on ABC.com and Hulu.
ABC
Skill: How to 'Smize'
Show: "America's Next Top Model"
-- Wide-eyed young women compete to be the next top model in front of actual top model Tyra Banks. Putting their best sides forward, they strike poses and strut the runways with the guidance of Banks and her expert friends. You won't shy away from any camera after watching this series. And you might even nail that "smize." Binge on Hulu and Amazon Prime.
CW
1 of 11
Since the pandemic began, self-help gurus were quick to suggest using the isolation to master a new craft — and these 10 reality shows are all you need to learn that new skill.
