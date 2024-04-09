Tim Allen ABC Pilot ‘Shifting Gears’ Casts ‘2 Broke Girls’ Star Kat Dennings

The “Dollface” actress also serves as producer for the network comedy

at Dennings attends the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on November 10, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)
Kat Dennings (Getty Images)

Kat Dennings (“2 Broke Girls,” “Thor”) has joined Tim Allen in ABC’s “Shifting Gears” in the role of Riley.

The comedy pilot was ordered with Allen attached in the role of Matt in March. Riley is Matt’s daughter, “who butted heads with her father growing up and left to marry the boyfriend he hated,” according to her character description. It continues to describe her as newly divorced and “forced to move back home with two kids, hoping she and her dad can make it work this time.”

Dennings will also produce on the project. She recently starred as the lead role in two seasons of “Dollface” for Hulu and ABC, and she has also appeared in Marvel projects like “WandaVision” and the “Thor” franchise. Dennings also starred on the CBS show “2 Broke Girls” created by Whitney Cummings and Michael Patrick King, while other film credits include Judd Apatow’s “The 40-Year-Old Virgin,” “The House Bunny” opposite Anna Faris and Emma Stone and the hit independent films “Charlie Bartlett” and “Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist.”

tim-allen-ross-pelton
The new project’s logline reads: “Matt (Tim Allen) is the stubborn, widowed owner of a classic car restoration shop. When Matt’s estranged daughter and her teenage kids move into his house, the real restoration begins.”

The pilot marks Allen’s most recent collaboration with ABC since “Last Man Standing,” which ran for six seasons on the network before getting picked up by Fox for three more. “Shifting Gears” is ABC’s first pilot order of the season in a strategy shift to focus on developing projects year-round.

Allen will executive produce the series, which is written by “Duncanville” cocreators Mike and Julie Scully, who will also executive produce. Other executive producers include Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements, Richard Baker and Rick Messina. 

Dennings is repped by Gersh Agency, Linden Entertainment and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern LLP.

Deadline first reported the news.

