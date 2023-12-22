Congressman Says House Members ‘Compromised’ by Russian Spies: ‘The Old Honeypot’ | Video

Lordy, there are tapes, and they’re being used to blackmail politicians.

A Republican Tennessee congressman accused his colleagues of being “compromised” by Russian spies and moneyed interests, who bed and then blackmail them to sway their votes.

In a Thursday appearance on “The Benny Show” podcast with conservative host Benny Johnson, Rep. Tim Burchett waxed prolific about how elected officials, including members of his own party, become compromised in the high-stakes world of Washington politics.

“The old honeypot,” the conservative representative, continued. “The Russians do that, and I’m sure members of Congress have been caught up. Why in the world would good conservatives vote for crazy stuff like what we’ve been seeing out of Congress?”

Burchett, who was one of the eight GOP members to vote to remove former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, described how the scheme might work:

“You’re visiting, you’re out of the country, you’re out of town, or you’re in a motel, or bar in D.C., and some — whatever you’re into, women or men or whatever — comes up and they’re very attractive and they’re laughing at your jokes, and you’re buying them a drink,” he explained.

“Next thing you know, you’re in the motel room with them naked.”

“And next thing you know, you’re about to make a key vote and what happens? Some well dressed person comes out and whispers in your ear, ‘Hey, man, there’s tapes out on you,’ or ‘Were you in a motel room on whatever [date] with whoever?’”

Then comes the suggestion that “you really ought not be voting for this thing,” Burchett said.

“What do they do? It’s human nature,” Burchett continued. “And they know what to get at, you know, if it’s women, drugs, booze, it’ll find you in D.C., and in most elected offices.”

A similar, if less salacious scheme, involves giving jobs to “wives” and “girlfriends” and then holding those jobs over the elected official to influence their decisions.

“And that’s what people have power and influence do,” the longtime politician said. “I’ve been in this game my whole life. I spent 16 years in the state legislature in Tennessee and eight years as a county mayor, and now I’m in my fifth year Congress. The stakes are higher, but the game is still the same.”

Johnson pressed Burchett on whether he’s personally witnessed this sort of blackmail actually happening, and asked who was behind it, suggesting “intelligence agencies,” and “donors or special interests” were among the players.

“I think it’s all of the above,” Burchett said. “It’s how you own somebody.”

You can hear the full interview via the link above.