After 42 years at Variety, awards editor and senior vice president Tim Gray has left the Hollywood trade publication to serve as executive vice president of the Golden Globes.

Gray will also serve on the board of the Golden Globes organization, working closely with president Helen Hoehne to expand the institution, which was acquired by Dick Clark Productions and Eldridge Industries following the dissolution of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

As EVP of the Golden Globes, Gray will oversee its membership and board of directors. Gray leaves Variety after most recently serving as SVP. He previously served as editor-in-chief of the trade, helming the company through a for-sale period in the 2010s before Penske Media Corporation acquired Variety. PMC and Eldridge own Dick Clark Productions under a joint venture, which means Gray will still work with Penske. He has also written a book titled “75 Years of the Golden Globe Awards.”

“I spent 42 years of my life at Variety, so it would take a special job opportunity to get me to leave,” Gray said in a statement. “This is definitely it. Major changes are already underway at the Golden Globes and I think people in Hollywood, and around the world, will be pleased when they see integrity restored while the sense of fun remains. I’m impressed with each person on the board — their experience, reputation and their high standards.”

The Golden Globes also announced its new membership board — helmed by Hoehne — Thursday, which included Gray’s appointment alongside that of TIFF VP of public relations and communications Judy Lung, entrepreneur and Harvard graduate Neil Phillips, artistic director of BAFICI Javier Porta Fouz, Argentine-American journalist and author Gerardo Prat, founder and president of Hollywood Turkish Film and Drama Days Barbaros Tapan and entertainment journalist Elisabeth Sereda, who has been a Golden Globes member since 1994.

The membership board will offer voting membership to journalists through a selection, ratification and accreditation process for the 81st Golden Globe Awards. The nine total board members consist of five independent media or entertainment professionals who were appointed and four who were elected from within the Golden Globe Association membership.

Golden Globe Association members include Tapan since 2016, Sereda since 1994, and Prat for two years.

“We are proud of how the Golden Globes has evolved over the past two years and where the organization is headed,” Hoehne said. “With its unique international footprint and global perspective on the entertainment world, this esteemed and trusted board truly sets the Golden Globes apart as an organization intent on recognizing achievements in film and television with superior credibility and integrity.”

Golden Globes nominations will be announced Dec. 11 at 5 a.m. PT. The ceremony will take place Jan. 7 at 5 p.m. PT.