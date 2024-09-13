Tim Meadows Joins CBS Workplace Comedy Pilot ‘DMV’

Tim Meadows has been cast in CBS’s upcoming pilot “DMV.”

The former “SNL” cast member is the first to join the cast of “DMV,” which was ordered to pilot by the network in August. The single-cam workplace comedy, which hails from CBS Studios, is written by Dana Klein, who executive produces alongside Aaron Kaplan, Wendi Trilling, Robyn Meisinger.

The official logline for “DMV” is as follows: Based on award winning author Katherine Heiny’s short story, a single camera workplace comedy set at the place everyone dreads going most: the DMV. Our quirky and lovable characters are making minimum wage, doing a thankless job where customers are annoyed before they even walk in the door. Good thing they have each other.

Meadows will play Gregg, a former high school English teacher, who likes to get through the driving tests, and the day, as quickly as possible, per the official character description. He has “an uncanny ability to make dead-on observations of those around him” and is described as “sardonic, defeated and would love nothing more than to retire.”

Meadows was a cast member on “SNL” for 10 seasons and is best known for starring as Principal Duvall in “Mean Girls” as well as a handful of Adam Sandler’s comedies, including “Grown Ups,” “Grown Ups 2” and “Hubie Halloween.” He has also been featured in “Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping,” “Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story” and Dream Scenario,” and can soon be seen in “Atlantis.”

His TV credits include “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “The Office,” “Miracle Workers” and “No Activity,” and he played John Glascott on ABC’s “The Goldbergs” throughout its ten seasons, as well as its spinoff series “Schooled.”