‘Time’ Tops Cinema Eye Honors Nominations for 2020 Documentaries

Garrett Bradley’s “Time,” which follows a family through decades of the father’s incarceration, leads all films in nominations for the 14th annual Cinema Eye Honors, a New York-based award established to honor all facets of nonfiction filmmaking.

“Time” received six nominations, including one in the Outstanding Nonfiction Feature category. There, it will compete with “Boys State,” “Collective,” “Dick Johnson Is Dead” and “Gunda.”

“Collective,” “Gunda” and “Welcome to Chechnya” each received four nominations, while “Boys State,” “Dick Johnson Is Dead,” “I’ll Be Gone in the Dark,” “Notturno” and “The Truffle Hunters” landed three each.

“Time” is now the only film to be nominated in the top category by the Cinema Eye Honors, the IDA Documentary Awards, the Critics Choice Documentary Awards and the Gotham Awards, and also receive a spot on DOC NYC’s “Short List” of awards contenders. “Gunda” was honored by four of the five groups, while “Crip Camp,” “Collective” and “Welcome to Chechnya” were recognized by three.

A record 44% of the Cinema Eye nominations went to women, and almost two-thirds of the nominees were first-time directors. Documentary veteran Frederick Wiseman, on the other hand, received his seventh nomination for “City Hall,” and Bill Ross received his seventh for the doc/fiction hybrid “Bloody Nose, Empty Pockets.”

Ross’ nomination came in the Heterodox category, which honors fiction films that use nonfiction techniques. Other nominees in the category include “Nomadland,” “I Carry You With Me,” “Never Rarely Sometimes Always” and “Ridge (Sasong).”

In the Unforgettables category, a noncompetitive list of memorable doc subjects from the past year, Gunda the pig from “Gunda” occupies a spot alongside Greta Thunberg, John Lewis and Dick Johnson, among others.

Nominees in the Cinema Eye broadcast categories were announced on Nov. 19.

Netflix received 13 nominations to lead all distributors or platforms, followed by HBO Documentary Films with 10 and Magnolia Pictures with nine.

Last year, all six of the Cinema Eye Honors nominees in the top category went on to be shortlisted for the Oscar for Best Documentary feature, and three of them were nominated. The alignment is typical of recent years, when a sizable influx of younger and more international documentary filmmakers into the Academy has brought its tastes more in line with Cinema Eye voters.

Winners will be announced on Tuesday, March 9, in a virtual ceremony.

2021 Cinema Eye Honors Nominations

Outstanding Nonfiction Feature

“Boys State”

Directed and Produced by Amanda McBaine and Jesse Moss

“Collective”

Directed and Produced by Alexander Nanau

Produced by Blanca Oana, Bernard Michaud and Hanna Kastelicová

“Dick Johnson is Dead”

Directed by Kirsten Johnson

Produced by Katy Chevigny and Marilyn Ness

“Gunda”

Directed by Victor Kossakovsky

Produced by Anita Rehoff Larsen

“Time”

Directed and Produced by Garrett Bradley

Produced by Lauren Domino and Kellen Quinn

Outstanding Direction

Collective, ” Alexander Nanau

“Dick Johnson is Dead,” Kirsten Johnson

“Gunda,” Victor Kossakovsky

“Notturno,” Gianfranco Rosi

“Time,” Garrett Bradley

Outstanding Editing

“Boys State,” Jeff Gilbert

“City Hall,” Frederick Wiseman

“Collective,” Dana Bunescu, George Cragg and Alexander Nanau

“Gunda,” Victor Kossakovsky

“MLK/FBI,” Laura Tomaselli

“Time,” Gabriel Rhodes

Outstanding Production

“76 Days,” Hao Wu and Jean Tsien

“Collective,” Alexander Nanau, Bianca Oana, Bernard Michaud and Hanna Lastelicová

“The Dissident,” Bryan Fogel, Thor Halvorssen, Mark Monroe and Jake Swantko

“Notturno,” Donatella Palermo, Camille Laemmle, Serge Lalou, Orwa Nyrabia and Eva-Maria Weerts

“A Thousand Cuts,” Ramona S. Diaz, Leah Marino, Julie Goldman, Christopher Clements and Carolyn Hepburn

“Welcome to Chechnya,” Alice Henty, Askold Kurov and Joy Tomchin

Outstanding Cinematography

“Gunda,” Erik Haskjold Lersen and Victor Kossokovsky

“My Octopus Teacher,” Roger Horrocks

“Notturno,” Gianfranco Rosi

“Stray,” Elizabeth Lo

“The Truffle Hunters,” Michael Dweck and Gregory Kershaw

Outstanding Original Score

“Bloody Nose, Empty Pockets,” Casey Wayne McAllister

“Bulletproof,” Troy Herion

“The Mole Agent,” Vincent Van Warmerdam

“The Reason I Jump,” Nainita Desai

“Time,” Jamieson Shaw and Edwin Montgomery

“The Truffle Hunters,” Ed Côrtez

Outstanding Graphic Design or Animation

“Coded Bias,” Zachary Ludescher

“Feels Good Man,” Jenna Caravello and Arthur Jones

“My Psychedelic Love Story,” Jeremy Landman

“Slay the Dragon,” Andy Cahill

“The Social Dilemma,” Simon Barker, Matthew Poliquin, Matt Schultz and Shawna Schultz

Outstanding Debut

“Feels Good Man,” Directed by Arthur Jones

“Mr Soul!” Directed by Melissa Haizlip

“Softie,” Directed by Sam Soko

“Some Kind of Heaven,” Directed by Lance Oppenheim

“Stray,” Directed by Elizabeth Lo

“Time,” Directed by Garrett Bradley

Outstanding Nonfiction Short

“Huntsville Station,” Directed by Chris Filippone and Jamie Meltzer

“John Was Trying to Contact Aliens,” Directed by Matthew Killip

“A Love Song for Latasha,” Directed by Sophia Nahli Allison

“See You Next Time,” Directed by Crystal Kayiza

“Then comes the evening,” Directed by Maja Novakovic

Audience Choice Prize

“Boys State,” Directed by Amanda McBaine and Jesse Moss

“Crip Camp,” Directed by James Lebrecht and Nicole Newnham

“Dick Johnson is Dead,” Directed by Kirsten Johnson

“I Am Greta,” Directed by Nathan Grossman

“John Lewis: Good Trouble,” Directed by Dawn Porter

“The Mole Agent,” Directed by Maite Alberdi

“My Octopus Teacher,” Directed by James Reed and Pippa Ehrlich

“The Social Dilemma,” Directed by Jeff Orlowski

“Time,” Directed by Garrett Bradley

“The Truffle Hunters,” Directed by Michael Dweck and Greogry Kershaw

Spotlight

“Acasa, My Home,” Directed by Radu Ciorniciuc

“The Earth is Blue as an Orange,” Directed by Iryna Tsilyk

“Jacinta,” Directed by Jessica Earnshaw

“Landfall,” Directed by Cecilia Aldarondo

“Mayor,” Directed by David Osit

“Through the Night,” Directed by Loira Limbal

Heterodox

“Bloody Nose, Empty Pockets,” Directed by Bill Ross and Turner Ross

“I Carry You With Me,” Directed by Heidi Ewing

“Never Rarely Sometimes Always,” Directed by Eliza Hittman

“Nomadland,” Directed by Chloe Zhao

“Ridge (Säsong),” Directed by John Skoog

The Unforgettables (Non-Competitive Honor)

“Boys State,” Stephen Garza and Rene Otero

“Collective,” Cătălin Tolontan

“Crip Camp,” Judith Heymann

“Dick Johnson is Dead,” Dick Johnson

“Gunda,” Gunda

“I Am Greta,” Greta Thunberg

“John Lewis: Good Trouble,” John Lewis

“Mayor,” Musa Hadid

“The Mole Agent,” Sergio Chamy

“Mucho Mucho Amor,” Walter Mercado

“Softie,” Boniface Mwangi

“A Thousand Cuts,” Maria Ressa

“Through the Night,” Delores “Nunu” Hogan

“Time,” Fox Richardson

“Welcome to Chechnya,” Olga Baranova and David Isteev