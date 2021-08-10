LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA - OCTOBER 02: Robbie Kaplan speaks onstage at the Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit 2018 at Ritz Carlton Hotel on October 2, 2018 in Laguna Niguel, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Fortune)

TheWrap

As Time’s Up Leader Resigns, Survivors Call on Nonprofit to Re-Examine Its Mission

by | August 10, 2021 @ 1:15 PM

Roberta Kaplan resigned Monday after the group was criticized for ties to Andrew Cuomo, but survivors say that’s not enough

As sexual harassment accusations led to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s resignation on Tuesday, the scandal has now spread into the respected Time’s Up organization, with critics saying the mission of the advocacy group needs to be reexamined after the revelation that members of its leadership helped Cuomo strategize his response to accusers.

The resignation on Monday of Time’s Up board co-chair Roberta Kaplan came after a collective cry of indignation by a group of 47 survivors over the fact that she and Time’s Up President Tina Tchen were named in an investigation by New York Attorney General Letitia James for aiding Cuomo and his office on how to respond to the accusations — and retaliate against accusers.

Become a member to read more.

Antoinette Siu

Media and Tech Reporter • antoinette.siu@thewrap.com • Twitter: @antoinettesiu

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

tina tchen

Time’s Up Acknowledges ‘Lack of Trust’ After Chair Resigns for Work With Andrew Cuomo
roberta kaplan

Time’s Up Chair Roberta Kaplan Resigns Amid Outcry for Advising Andrew Cuomo Over Harassment Accusations
andrew cuomo

NY Governor Andrew Cuomo Aide Files Criminal Complaint Over Groping Accusation
how did natasha get away at the end of black widow

Scarlett Johansson Lawsuit: Time’s Up Calls Disney’s Response a ‘Gendered Character Attack’
Cuomo

CNN’s Chris Cuomo Advised Brother Andrew on How to Handle Sexual Harassment Accusations
golden globes statue

Time’s Up Slams Proposed HFPA Reform: ‘Sorely Lacking and Hardly Transformational’
Scott Rudin Times Up

Time’s Up Demands Scott Rudin Release Former Staff From NDAs
tina tchen times up

Tina Tchen Defends Time’s Up Healthcare Co-Founder Amid Mass Resignations (Video)
times up globes

Time’s Up Slams Golden Globes Org’s Diversity Pledge: ‘That Is Not a Solution’
Chelsea Handler Says She Asked Gov. Andrew Cuomo on a Date -- and He Ghosted Her (Video)

‘The View': Chelsea Handler Asked Gov. Andrew Cuomo on a Date And He Ghosted Her (Video)
ashley judd padma lakshmi mira sorvino michelle hurd time's up

Ashley Judd, Padma Lakshmi, Mira Sorvino and Michelle Hurd Urge No Vote on Amy Coney Barrett