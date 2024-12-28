Timothée Chalamet and Elle Fanning Re-create ‘Holding Space’ Meme | Video

Timothée Chalamet and his “A Complete Unknown” costar Elle Fanning had a bit of fun while being interviewed by reporter Tracy E. Gilchrist this week. Gilchrist, who reports for Out and was interviewing the pair for The Advocate, went viral after she told “Wicked” costars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo she was “holding space” for the lyrics of one of the film’s songs, and Grande and Eviro awkwardly held one another’s fingers while responding.

Chalamet and Fanning wasted no time recreating the meme. Gilchrist told Out, “This viral moment has been the wildest ride of my life, filled with so much laughter and joy. But this moment with Timothée and Elle was hilariously surreal.”

“Before I was even seated, Elle looked up, and saw me, and said, ‘Tracy! Oh, Tracy’s famous.’ She then said, ‘My sister and I do the finger-hold all the time.’ And I’m thinking, ‘Your sister, Dakota [Fanning]?!’” Gilchrist added.

“Timothée said he couldn’t believe he was talking to me, and I’m sitting there thinking the same about them; these actors I’ve watched and admired for years. It was an unexpected, adorable, and hilarious moment. I feel very lucky,” she continued.

Fanning and Chalemet also lamented there was “nothing we can do that can trump what happened.” Chalamet added, “We have regular chairs. I feel like they were in, like, plush, green [chairs].”

The Bob Dylan biopic took several years to make, the movie’s production designer François Audouy and costume designer Arianne Phillips told TheWrap in December. “I went into production after four years of marinating and learning about Bob,” Phillips said.

“We’re not making a documentary, but we’re trying to excavate the essence of Dylan,” she continued. “My thing is to understand the research as much as possible and then be able to improvise. Once I understood the enigma of Bob Dylan, who created his own mythology, that gave me permission as a costume designer to be true to his spirit.”

You can watch the clip from Chalamet and Fanning’s interview in the video above.