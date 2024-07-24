Timothee Chalamet Sings as Bob Dylan in First Teaser for ‘A Complete Unknown’

Searchlight Pictures unveiled the first teaser trailer for the Bob Dylan biopic “A Complete Unknown” on Wednesday, offering a first listen at Timothee Chalamet singing as the legendary singer-songwriter.

The “Dune” actor plays a young Dylan in the film, which charts the Minnesota musician’s rise in early 1960s New York City. He can be seen and heard singing Dylan’s “A Hard Rain’s A-Gonna Fall” all by himself — the film appears to be eschewing the “Bohemian Rhapsody” route of blending vocals with the real-life performer in favor of letting the actor do all the work.

As the story charts Dylan’s rise, it culminates in his electric rock and roll performance at the Newport Folk Festival in 1965. Mangold is no stranger to music biopics — he directed 2005’s Johnny Cash film “Walk the Line,” which starred Joaquin Phoenix and Reese Witherspoon, the latter of whom won an Oscar for her performance.

No doubt Searchlight has awards in sight for “A Complete Unknown” with the film’s December release date.

Mangold cowrote the screenplay for the movie with Jay Cocks (“Silence”) and the cast also includes Edward Norton, Elle Fanning, Monica Barbaro, Boyd Holbrook, Dan Fogler, Norbert Leo Butz and Scoot McNairy.

Producers are Fred Berger, Alex Heineman, Peter Jaysen, Bob Bookman, Alan Gasmer, Jeff Rosen, Chalamet and Mangold.

Watch the teaser trailer below.