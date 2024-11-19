Timothée Chalamet and ‘A Complete Unknown’ Director James Mangold to Receive Visionary Tribute at Gotham Awards

Actor Timothée Chalamet and director James Mangold, collaborators on the upcoming Bob Dylan biopic “A Complete Unknown,” will receive the Gotham Awards’ Visionary Tribute, the organization announced on Tuesday.

“In ‘A Complete Unknown,’ Timothée Chalamet and James Mangold have beautifully captured Dylan’s emergence in 1960s New York, not just as an artistic evolution, but as a meditation on the necessity of change,” said Jeffrey Sharp, executive director of The Gotham.

“Through Chalamet’s breathtakingly authentic performance and Mangold’s masterful direction, we witness Dylan’s transformation from folk prophet to electric rebel, showing how growth often requires letting go of the very relationships and identities that shaped us,” Sharp continued. “Together, they have created a work that will not only resonate with longtime Dylan admirers, but also introduce his revolutionary artistry to a new generation. We’re thrilled to honor them with this year’s Visionary Tribute and look forward to recognizing their outstanding contributions to film at The Gothams.”

The Visionary Tribute prize “recognizes groundbreaking collaborations that push the boundaries of storytelling in film,” according to the Gothams.

Chalamet and Mangold are both favored to attract awards attention for “A Complete Unknown,” which opens on December 25th and focuses on Dylan’s “going electric” period in the early to mid 1960s.

Each man has been in the award conversation before: Chalamet was Oscar nominated in 2018 for his lead role in “Call Me By Your Name,” while Mangold has been nominated twice – as a writer of “Logan” and a producer of “Ford Vs. Ferrari.” The filmmaker has also directed two performers to Oscars: Angelina Jolie in “Girl, Interrupted” (1999) and Reese Witherspoon in “Walk the Line” (2005).

The 2024 Gothams Awards will take place in New York on Dec. 2.