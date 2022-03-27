We've Got Hollywood Covered
Timothée Chalamet Brings the Thirst With Shirtless Look on Oscars Red Carpet

”That’s a lot of look“ – Tim Gunn, probably

| March 27, 2022 @ 4:34 PM
Getty Images

“Dune” star (and future Willy Wonka) Timothée Chalamet made waves on the Oscars red carpet when he showed up… sans shirt. (Hey, it’s pretty hot on the desert planet Arrakis, after all.)

Twitter, predictably, had a lot of thoughts about the look.

Chalamet is onhand to support “Dune,” which is nominated for 10 Oscars and already won two awards when Best Sound and Best Original Score were handed out before the show began. The film is also up for Best Picture, Adapted Screenplay, Costume Design, Film Editing, Makeup and Hairstyling, Cinematography, Production Design and Visual Effects.

Check out what folks had to say about Chalamet’s red carpet look below.

Timothée Chalamet attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
