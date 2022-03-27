“Dune” star (and future Willy Wonka) Timothée Chalamet made waves on the Oscars red carpet when he showed up… sans shirt. (Hey, it’s pretty hot on the desert planet Arrakis, after all.)

Twitter, predictably, had a lot of thoughts about the look.

Chalamet is onhand to support “Dune,” which is nominated for 10 Oscars and already won two awards when Best Sound and Best Original Score were handed out before the show began. The film is also up for Best Picture, Adapted Screenplay, Costume Design, Film Editing, Makeup and Hairstyling, Cinematography, Production Design and Visual Effects.

Check out what folks had to say about Chalamet’s red carpet look below.

Good thing for Timothee Chalamet the Oscars are being held at a Margaritaville pic.twitter.com/CWdozEZiP5 — Alex Zalben (@azalben) March 27, 2022

Okay, I thought I didn’t care about the Oscars this year for the first time since I was an infant, but then I saw Timothee Chalamet on the red carpet and I have Thoughts — Betsy Gleick (@BetsyGleick) March 27, 2022

Timothee Chalamet is a great actor but I believe his true purpose is bringing Paula Abdul stagewear to men’s fashion. pic.twitter.com/54xKAYek1R — Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) March 27, 2022