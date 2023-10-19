Tinisha Agramonte has been named senior vice president and chief diversity officer of The Walt Disney Company, effective immediately.

As chief diversity officer, Agramonte will report to Sonia Coleman, who serves as senior executive vice president and chief human resources officer. Agramonte will now lead Disney’s diversity, equity and inclusion strategy and will help the company “inspire a world of belonging through stories and storytellers who reflect the rich diversity of our world.”

Agramonte joined Disney a year ago, as vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion talent outreach and development with Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. Within Disney she was known for her “strategic, data-driven approach to DE,” according to a statement.

“Among each of our teams and in every community where we live and work around the world, Disney is committed to building a more inclusive and respectful world,” Coleman said. “Tinisha Agramonte is an integral member of our executive leadership, and a dedicated, well-respected leader within Disney. As our new CDO, Agramonte’s expansive knowledge and expertise, having worked in a variety of industries, will allow us to continue creating a welcoming environment for our employees globally.”

“I’m honored to take on this role at a beloved brand, which impacts people around the world,” Agramonte said in the release. “Throughout my career, I’ve had the privilege to help foster environments where all voices are heard, where individuals from all backgrounds have equitable access and opportunities to thrive, and where innovation flourishes because of our collective strengths. I am proud to continue those efforts alongside our incredible leaders and employees here at Disney to optimally achieve our company’s mission to entertain, inform and inspire people around the globe through the power of unparalleled storytelling.”

Before she joined Disney, Agramonte was named the first CDO at Motorola Solutions. She also served in senior executive positions with the federal government as the CDO and director for the Office of Civil Rights in the Department of Commerce; assistant administrator for diversity, inclusion and Civil Rights with the U.S. Small Business Administration; and director of diversity and inclusion outreach and retention with the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Earlier this summer Disney’s chief diversity officer and senior vice president Latondra Newton left the company after six years. At the time Disney announced that Newton was leaving for “other endeavors.”