Disney Promotes Matt Kalavsky to SVP of Domestic Distribution

Theatrical exec has worked at Disney in various sales positions since 1999

Matt Kalavsky Disney
Courtesy of Disney

Disney has promoted sales executive Matt Kalavsky to SVP and general sales manager of Domestic Theatrical Distribution. He will report to the studio’s theatrical distribution EVP Tony Chambers, who announced the promotion on Wednesday.

Kalavsky will oversee distribution of all of Disney’s films in the U.S. and Canada, including upcoming films like Marvel Studios’ “The Marvels,” Disney Animation’s “Wish,” and Pixar’s “Elio.” Kalavsky will also oversee Disney’s Cinema Partnership’s program, non-theatrical sales, and the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood.

Kalavsky will succeed outgoing domestic distribution EVP Ken Caldwell, who is retiring at the end of the year.

“I’m absolutely delighted for Matt to take the domestic reins moving forward,” Chambers said. “For more than 20 years, Matt has been both a terrific leader and an invaluable partner to Ken, the entire Disney team and to the domestic exhibition community. Not only that but he has played an instrumental role in helping Disney deliver some of the industry’s biggest box office successes of all-time.”

“I am truly honored to lead this team of highly dedicated and talented individuals, who continue to do amazing work delivering Disney’s unrivaled film slate to audiences across the country,” Kalavsky said. 

Kalavsky began his Disney career in 1999 in the College Network Program at Buena Vista Pictures Distribution while an undergrad at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. After advancing through multiple sales positions within the company in both the Atlanta and New York offices, Kalavsky relocated to the company’s Burbank headquarters in 2013 where he was named VP of sales strategy and analytics.

In 2019, Kalavsky was promoted to VP and assistant general sales manager and has worked on the release of multiple smash box office hits for Disney, including “Avengers: Endgame,” “Frozen II,” and “Avatar: The Way of Water.”

