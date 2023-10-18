If you were on one of the last “voyages” of the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, the $1 billion hotel and live experience housed in a stout grey building on Walt Disney World property outside of Orlando, Florida, chances are you had something waiting for you when you got home – an invitation to take a survey about your time on the ship.

Disney shuttered the ambitious “Star Wars” hotel at the end of September, closing its doors less than two years after it opened as a pricey ($4,800 for two people for two nights) live-in experience for fans of the sci-fi franchise.