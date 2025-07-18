Tiny Fey, Marc Platt to Produce ‘John Proctor Is the Villain’ Film at Universal 

Tina Fey’s Little Stranger, Inc. and Marc Platt Productions are set to produce the adaptation of Kimberly Belflower’s Tony Award-nominated Broadway play “John Proctor is the Villain” for Universal Pictures, according to an insider with knowledge of the project.

Belflower is set to script the adaptation. Universal Pictures secured the feature adaptation rights to “John Proctor is the Villain” in a competitive auction.

Currently running on Broadway through Aug. 31, 2025, “John Proctor is the Villain” has garnered seven Tony Award nominations, including Best Play, and has had an attendance of over 100,000 people on Broadway thus far. The play has grossed over $10 million for the first 17 weeks of its Broadway run, up to the week of July 13, 2025. Last week, the play grossed over a million dollars and was the second highest grossing play. Prior to its Broadway run, the play had a school licensing campaign of roughly 100 productions.

Tina Fey and Eric Gurian will produce through their Universal-based Little Stranger, Inc. Marc Platt, Adam Siegel and Jared LeBoff will produce through their Universal-based Marc Platt Productions. Sadie Sink will executive produce.

Senior vice president of production development and special projects Britt Hennemuth will oversee the project for the Studio.

Belflower is reppeed by WME, Untitled and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher. Fey is repped by WME, 3 Arts & Ziffren. Sink is repped by WME, Mara Entertainment, Peikoff Mahan, and imPRint.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.