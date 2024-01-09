Ansel Elgort’s Jake Adelstein is back to expose new crimes in a trailer for the second season of “Tokyo Vice,” which will return to Max with its first two episodes on Feb. 8.

Loosely inspired by the American journalist’s first-hand account of the Tokyo Metropolitan Police beat, the upcoming 10-episode season, which is filmed on location in Tokyo, will take viewers deeper into the city’s criminal underworld as Adelstein (Elgort) comes to realize that his life, and the lives of those close to him, are in terrible danger. The trailer finds him hunting for a criminal with a mysterious tattoo.

“Other people are relying on you now,” Hiroto Katagiri tells Adelstein. “You are the way this ends.”

In addition to Elgort, the cast of Season 2 includes Academy Award nominees Ken Watanabe and Rinko Kikuchi, Rachel Keller, Show Kasamatsu, Ayumi Ito, and new series regulars Yosuke Kubozuka and Miki Maya.

The drama series is created and written by Tony award winner J.T. Rogers, who serves as an executive producer alongside Elgort, Watanabe, Adelstein, Emmy winners Alan Poul, Emily Gerson Saines and Michael Mann, Academy Award winner John Lesher, Alex Boden, Josef Kubota Wladyka, Brad Caleb Kane, Adam Stein,, Kayo Washio and Destin Daniel Cretton.

“Tokyo Vice” is produced by Fifth Season and Japan pay TV broadcaster Wowow. Fifth Season handles global distribution for the series outside of Max owned and operated platforms.

Check out the full trailer in the video above.