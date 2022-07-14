Tom Brady is reuniting with the New England Patriots – this time, on the film set, not the field. Former teammates Rob Gronkowski, Julian Edelman and Danny Amendola are set to make cameos in Brady’s upcoming comedy film “80 For Brady” at Paramount.

“80 for Brady” is inspired by the true story of four best-friends and New England Patriots fans who take a life-changing trip to the 2017 Super Bowl LI to see their hero Tom Brady play. Chaos ensues as the elderly ladies navigate the wilds of the biggest sporting event in the country.

Brady revealed in an interview, per Variety, that in addition to playing himself in the film, his teammates are joining in on the fun, too. Gronkowski, Edelman and Amendolawho were all part of that 2017 championship team and are set to play themselves in the recreation of the big game. Brady even joked that Edelman would be required to regrow his beard that he sported five years ago.

“80 for Brady” stars Lily Tomlin, Rita Moreno, Sally Field and Jane Fonda. The film is co-written and directed by Kyle Marvin, who is also executive producing with partner Michael Covino and Jeff Stott. Marvin and Covino wrote the latest script based off a draft by Emily Halpern and Sarah Haskins.

Brady is producing the project via his 199 Productions banner alongside Donna Gigliotti and Endeavor Content. Endeavor Content developed the film with Brady and Gigliotti.

The film is scheduled for a release next year.

While Gronk, Edelman and Amendola have all retired from their football careers (Gronk most recently after his stint with Brady for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers), the film’s star and producer came out of retirement after just six weeks and plans to run it back yet again.