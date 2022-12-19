Tom Cruise Shows Off the ‘Biggest Stunt in Cinema History’ in New ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ Featurette (Video)

Tom Cruise motorcycles off a cliff, base-jumps through the sky and leaps out of planes in an extended behind-the-scenes featurette released by Paramount Pictures for “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning – Part One.”

The clip opens with an intimidating shot of a long ramp curling over a cliff’s rocky edge in Norway. “This is far and away the most dangerous thing we’ve ever attempted,” Christopher McQuarrie, writer and director of the film, says in voice over.

Cruise adds: “We’ve been working on this for years. We’re gonna shoot it in Norway, and it’s gonna be a motorcycle jump off a clip into a base jump. I’ve wanted to do it since I was a little kid. It all comes down to one thing: The audience.”

Cruise explains the exact set-up of the stunt, which involves a motorcycle chase over a cliff, and then ends in a jump over the cliff’s steep drop. The clip shows the arduous prep that the stunt involves, including over 500 skydives and 13,000 motocross jumps.

From making sure his parachute opens correctly to filming the same stunt six times to get the perfect shot to gauging his motorcycle’s speed by ear, it’s clear that Cruise is dedicated to his stuntwork and this franchise.

At the end of the clip, McQuarrie says that the only thing that scares him more is what he has planned for the next film in the franchise.

Parts of the film’s behind-the-scenes footage is also being played in IMAX theaters before showings of “Avatar 2.”

“Dead Reckoning” is the seventh installment of the spy thriller franchise, which stars Cruise as Ethan Hunt, a special agent of the Impossible Missions Force (IMF). The film is scheduled for release in July.

Watch the full clip here or in the embed above.