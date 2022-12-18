Tom Cruise is falling hard for his “Mission: Impossible” fans. Literally.

If there was any doubt that Cruise does his own stunts, his latest video posted on social media Sunday should settle that bet. In it, the “Top Gun: Maverick” superstar sits in the open doorway of a plane, his body hanging out and his hair blowing wildly.

“Hey, everyone. Here we are over stunning South Africa, and we’re filming ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning’ Parts 1 and 2,” Cruise yells to overpower the sound of the plane, his voice distorting in the wind. “I didn’t want the year to end without thanking you all for coming out to the theaters, and thank you for supporting ‘Top Gun: Maverick.’”

You can check it out in the video above.

There’s a tap on his shoulder that turns out to be “Dead Reckoning” director, Christopher McQuarrie, who tells Cruise, “Hey, listen, we really have got to roll. We’ve got to get this shot.”

With that, Cruise turns his back to the open air, leans back and falls out of the plane, all while a camera remains close on him. Smiling as his body plummets to the South African coastline below, he says, “As always, thank you for allowing us to entertain you. It truly is the honor of a lifetime.”

With the land below getting close, he pivoted his greeting. “I’m running out of altitude, so I’ve got to get back to work. We’ve got to get this shot. You have a very safe and happy holiday. We’ll see you at the movies.”

And with that, he tucks in his legs as his body spins rapidly down.

Cruise has gone on to produce and star in all eight “Mission Impossible” films. “Mission Impossible: Dark Reckoning Part 1” will also star Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby and Henry Czerny. The Paramount production will be released in theaters on July 14, 2023, with its follow-up, “Mission Impossible: Dark Reckoning Part 1” scheduled to be released on June 28, 2024.

His latest film, “Top Gun: Maverick” marks his highest-grossing movie ever. With $1.48 billion grossed worldwide and a Paramount-record $716 million grossed in North America, “Maverick” stands among the Top 5 highest grossing films in domestic box office history.