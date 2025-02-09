Tom Cruise Hangs for Dear Life in ‘Mission Impossible 8’ Super Bowl Spot

There was a teaser for “Mission: Impossible – Fallout” at the big game in 2018. And in the lead-up to Sunday’s Super Bowl LIX game, there were several sizzles and behind-the-scenes clips from the upcoming “Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.”

All of that led to the big game spot, which you can watch below:

Christopher McQuarrie, who has directed every “Mission” movie since “Rogue Nation,” is back in the director’s chair this time around for a sequel that went through a bit of an evolution.

Initially, “Mission: Impossible 7” and “Mission: Impossible 8” were shot back-to-back and titled “Dead Reckoning – Part One” and “Dead Reckoning – Part Two.” But after the disappointing box office performance of the seventh film, it was retitled for home release to just “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning” and “M:I 8” got a new title. Thus, “The Final Reckoning” was born.

Cruise is, of course, back alongside “Dead Reckoning” co-star Hayley Atwell, franchise stalwarts Ving Rhames and Simon Pegg, and new favorites like Vanessa Kirby, Pom Klemetieff and Shea Whigham. The trailer further reveals that Angela Bassett is back, reprising her role from “Mission: Impossible – Fallout.” Other “Mission: Impossible 8” cast members include Esai Morales, Henry Czerny, Holt McCallany, Nick Offerman and Greg Tarzan Davis.

As Cruise says in the trailer, you’re just going to have to trust him “one last time.”

Paramount will release “Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning” exclusively in theaters on May 23.