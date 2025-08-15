Tom Cruise Turned Down Trump’s 2025 Kennedy Center Honors Due to a ‘Scheduling Conflict’

Country icon George Strait, actor Michael Crawford, Sylvester Stallone, disco legend Gloria Gaynor and the rock band Kiss will be honored at this year’s highly unusual John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts honors. But according to one report, the biggest movie star in the world was also invited to join their ranks — but he declined.

On Wednesday the Washington Post reported that Tom Cruise was also invited to be feted by the Kennedy Center, but turned the offer down due to a “scheduling conflict.” WaPo cites “several current and former Kennedy Center employees who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly discuss event plans” for this report, but notes neither Cruise nor his representatives have commented on the story.

Representatives for the actor didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from TheWrap.

But while Cruise won’t be attending the ceremony, the 5 honorees who do will experience what is likely to be the most unusual version in the 48-year history of the awards. Continuing from Trump’s takeover — and subsequent right wing political makeover — of the Kennedy Center earlier this year, Trump chose all of this year’s nominees and he also plans to host this year’s event.

Indeed, in his statement announcing this, he also complained about having never been so honored, saying in part, “I wanted one, I was never able to get one. It’s true, actually. I would’ve taken it if they would’ve called me. I waited, and waited, and waited.” Ok then.

“Then I said to hell with it, I’ll become chairman. And I’ll give myself an honor. Next year we’ll honor Trump, OK?” the president continued.

Trump also complained about the fact that he is hosting, claiming in his remarks that he was “begged” to do it.

With or without Cruise, this year’s honors happen Dec. 7, 2025, which incidentally also happens to be Pearl Harbor Day.