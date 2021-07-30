Tom Hanks Joins Cast of Wes Anderson Film

Tom Hanks has joined the cast of Wes Anderson’s next project in a minor role, according to a report in The Hollywood Reporter.

Adrian Brody, Bill Murray and Tilda Swinton are also starring in the untitled project, which is expected to shoot in Spain. Anderson is writing and directing. Plot details are being kept under wraps.

Meanwhile, Anderson has received glowing reviews for his latest film, “The French Dispatch.” TheWrap’s Steve Pond even dubbed it the “ultimate” Wes Anderson project, packing more of his influences and sensibilities — not to mention nearly every cast member who has ever been in one of his movies — into one film.

“It’s an Anderson Sampler Pack, each candied treat more elaborately wrapped and intricately decorated than the last,” Pond wrote. “It’s fun and it’s impossibly stylish and it’s absolutely exhausting, and it might make you start musing about the law of diminishing returns. But boy, it sure looks pretty.”

“The French Dispatch” is an episodic film; a collection of five interconnected stories about a New Yorker-style magazine in France in the ’70s, with Bill Murray playing the mag’s editor.