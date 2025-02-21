Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Donate $1 Million to First Responders and LA Wildfire Recovery

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have made a $1 million donation towards Los Angeles wildfire relief, as well as towards the first responders who helped fight the blazes that devastated Southern California in January.

“Like so many of us, we see the loss and devastation wrought by the Altadena and Palisades fires. The challenges to the future of these communities is immense,” they wrote on Instagram on Friday. “We are so very grateful for the First Responders and Firefighters, from all over, who fought with all they had in order to save homes and people.”

The acting couple continued, “Now we must all move forward to what is next for our city, communities and neighbors. We are donating $1 million between the following organizations to help support those in need and those who aided.”

The charitable orgs that received their monetary support are the Motion Picture and Television Fund, the Los Angeles Fire Foundation, the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Disaster Relief Fund, the American Red Cross and MusiCares. Hanks and Wilson also urged anyone able to do so to follow in their footsteps.

Their donations come the same week FireAid revealed which SoCal charities are receiving $50 million in grants following the FireAid Benefit Concert. The first phase of support will go towards fire relief, while the second phase will be focused on fire rebuilding.

According to CalFire, the 2025 L.A. wildfires burned 57,660 acres, destroyed 16,249 structures and killed at least 29 people. Additionally, AccuWeather estimates the blazes caused more than $250 billion in damages and other economic loss.