Tom Holland Says ‘The Crowded Room’ Set Wasn’t a ‘Harmonious Place’: ‘A Lot of Arguing’

“There was quite a lot of animosity on that set,” the actor says

"The Crowded Room" (Apple TV+)
Tom Holland says working on “The Crowded Room” set wasn’t a very peaceful place, recalling how he experienced a lot of animosity and arguing.

“There was quite a lot of animosity on that set,” Holland shared in an interview with Men’s Health. “It was not a very harmonious place, and there was a lot of arguing and butting heads.”

The actor, who executive produced and starred in Apple TV+’s psychological thriller miniseries, wouldn’t reveal any specifics about the disagreements or negative instances, but mentioned that the conversations weren’t related at all to the show or its production.

However, he noted that the experience made the actor — who has taken up a commitment to sobriety — briefly question having a drink.

“I thought, ‘If I start drinking again now, with all this going on, it’s gonna get worse, right?’” Holland said, who said he’s remained steadfast in his journey. “I’m quite strong-willed. When I decide to do something, I’m really going to do it … I leaned on close ones a lot: family, friends, old colleagues, new colleagues, people that reached out that I didn’t know who also were sober.”

Season 1 of “The Crowded Room” dropped on the streamer on June 9, 2023. The series, which was created by Akiva Goldsman, follows a young man who is wrongly arrested in Manhattan in the summer of 1979 for a crime, and unlikely investigator who takes on the case to stop the real culprit.

