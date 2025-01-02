Tom Holland Says He Broke Up a Fight at Whole Foods

“Spider-Man” is not a fan of violence, even when he’s off-screen and shopping for almond milk. That much is clear, after Tom Holland said he recently broke up a fight at a Los Angeles Whole Foods between two men.

“They’re like going at it, right behind me,” Holland told Men’s Health, in a feature story that ran on Thursday.

Holland, per his recounting of the scrap, grabbed one of the two brawlers and pulled him away. (The star is 5′6½, according to IMDb, and he told Men’s Health that he’s trying to bulk up for his upcoming role in “Avengers: Doomsday” and his next “Spider-Man” flick.)

“I can see that he’s recognized me immediately, and you could see the wheels turning, like, I’m really angry, but Spider-Man is telling me to calm down,” Holland said, while laughing. “So yeah, I go to the supermarket.”

Holland did not reveal whether the grocery store pugilist asked him for a picture or his autograph following the fight. It is also unclear which Whole Foods the bout happened at; there are 14 Whole Foods markets in the greater Los Angeles area.

One item that probably was not on Holland’s grocery list was beer. The 28-year-old English actor told Men’s Health he has been sober for more than two years; Holland said he is “quite strong-willed” and did not need formal treatment to ditch alcohol. But one comment from his unnamed attorney has helped him stay sober for the past few years, Holland said.

“He gave me a really poignant piece of advice that helped me get through everything, which was: You’ll never wake up the morning after a night out and wish you had a drink,” Holland said. “That piece of advice really rang true to me, because my problem was that I would have one drink and be fine, and then I would just go too far.”













