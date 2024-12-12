Tom Holland Signs Producing Deal With Sony Pictures

Tom Holland is laying out big plans beyond Spider-Man, as the actor and freshly minted producer has signed a deal between Sony Pictures and his new banner Billy17, which he co-founded with his brother Harry Holland and Will South.

The partnership will kick off with an original movie that Holland will star in and produce titled “Burnt,” which has a plot that is being kept under wraps but will be written by Rodney Rothman, co-writer/director of “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.”

“I’ve had an incredibly happy and successful relationship with Sony Pictures for almost a decade, so they felt like the perfect partner to launch our production company with. It’s been an ambition of mine to take this step for some time now, and we’re incredibly excited to bring entertaining and rewatchable movies to the big screen,” Holland said in a Thursday statement.

“This is the hope for us, and it starts with ‘Burnt,’ an idea which has been sitting in our heads for a few years, and having Rodney attached to pen our most ambitious project is incredible. We’re diving into the deep end here, and we’re extremely excited for what comes next,” the actor continued.

Other projects that will be co-produced by Billy17 are an adaptation of Graeme Simsion’s bestselling and critically acclaimed novel, “The Rosie Project,” for TriStar Pictures, which Matt Tolmach and Michael Costigan (from Jason Bateman’s Aggregate Films banner) are also producing.



The Hollands and South, along with Amy Pascal, will also produce an adaptation of Teddy Wayne’s recently published novel, “The Winner,” which will also serve as a Holland-starring project.

The deal locks in a partnership between Holland and Sony that began back in 2017 with the Marvel Studios-produced “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” which spawned a trilogy that grossed nearly $4 billion worldwide. Holland will return to play Peter Parker once again in a fourth “Spider-Man” film set for release by Sony in July 2026.

Holland also starred in Sony’s adaptation of the Playstation game “Uncharted,” which earned $407 million worldwide and has launched the studio’s efforts to answer the growing audience demand for video game films with IP from its PlayStation division.

“Tom, Harry and Will are bursting with cool ideas, and have the zeal to follow through on them. Sony is lucky as hell to be extending our already immensely successful relationship with Tom and our ongoing work on the franchises we have together, to a new era which will take advantage of the trio’s producing skills, in wonderful addition to Tom’s extraordinary acting abilities. We are pushing hard on these new projects, with doubtless more to come,” said Tom Rothman, chairman and CEO of Sony Pictures’ Motion Picture Group.

Holland and Billy17 are represented by WME and Sloane, Offer, Weber, Dern; with Holland also represented by Shelter PR.