Tom Holland Says the First ‘Spider-Verse’ Is the Best ‘Spider-Man’ Movie Ever Made (Video)

Everyone’s got their own rankings of the Spider-Man movies, but it’s noteworthy when Spidey himself, Tom Holland, has voiced his opinion of the 10-film franchise — and has crowned a movie he wasn’t even in as No. 1.

Holland, who has played Spider-Man in the last three live-action iterations of the character along with several other MCU titles, said Friday he believes the 2018 animated movie “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” is the peak of Spider-Man filmmaking.

“I think the first ‘Spider-Verse’ movie is the best Spider-Man movie that’s ever been made,” Holland told the Associated Press while at the premiere of his new Apple TV+ mini series “The Crowded Room.” Check out the full clip below.

Tom Holland is excited for the "Spider-Verse" sequel out this week and paid the first "Spider-Verse" film a surprising compliment while at the Apple TV+ premiere of "The Crowded Room." pic.twitter.com/7vjUqu3Sye — The Associated Press (@AP) June 2, 2023

To be fair, it sounds like Holland hasn’t yet seen “Across the Spider-Verse,” the sequel to the first Spider-Verse film, which was released in theaters this weekend. Some are heralding it as even better than the original movie, which won the 2019 Oscar for best animated film.

“I’m excited for the second one,” Holland said. “I’m sure it will live up to every expectation, and I can’t wait to see it.”

Holland will have to revisit his rankings once he has time to catch the latest Spidey film.

“Across the Spider-Verse,” has already shattered box office records for Sony Pictures Animation in its first weekend, tracking for a $113 million-plus opening. The film is set to triple the opening weekend gross of its predecessor, which opened at $35 million. “Across the Spider-Verse” earned $17.3 million in Thursday previews alone – the second-highest preview total ever for an animated feature.