Tom Sandoval is channeling his “ultra aggression” with each new challenge on Fox’s “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.”

In an exclusive clip shared with TheWrap of Monday’s episode, the “Vanderpump Rules” star is called up solo by the show’s Directing Staff for a gritty fighting exercise.

“I need you to find ultra aggression,” the D.S. told Sandoval in the clip, which you can watch above. “Anything in red is fair game, apart from no head shots. Is that understood?”

“Yes, staff,” Sandoval replied, with zero clue of what’s about to come next.

As the D.S. opens the gates, the reality star gets a running head start at his opponent, who is covered in red padded gear, and begins taking hits at the instruction of the D.S.

“I’m here to push myself — mentally, physically, emotionally — to the limits,” Sandoval said in an interview. “You know, putting everything aside that’s on the outside world and better myself.”

Sandoval gets leg up in the fight as he straddles his opponent and punches him from above, making it clear who won the battle.

As the D.S. gives Sandoval the thumbs up to end the fight, the “Vanderpump Rules” star indicates he is alright. When the D.S. asked Sandoval if had withstood any injuries, Sandoval replies “no, staff.”

“I shouldn’t think so — I think you just made love to him,” the D.S. joked.

With just weeks left in the competition, Sandoval, otherwise known as No. 4, is one of the remaining recruits left in the Fox reality show, with a good deal of the recruits voluntarily withdrawing throughout the season, including blogger Kelly Rizzo and “Chrisley Knows Best” star Savannah Chrisley, Blac Chyna, Tara Reid, Brian Austin Green, Dez Bryant and Robert Horry.

Entering into Monday’s episode, remaining recruits alongside Sandoval include Jack Osbourne, JoJo Siwa, Tyler Cameron, Erin Jackson, Bode Miller and Nick Viall.

“Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test” premieres Mondays at 9 p.m. on Fox.