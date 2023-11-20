Tom Sandoval Struggles to Team Up With Former ‘Bachelor’ on ‘Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test’ | Exclusive Video

The “Vanderpump Rules” star admits he was “a little nervous” about the challenge

With just one day left in “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test,” Tom Sandoval’s teamwork skills are being put to the test with a fellow reality star.

In an exclusive clip of Monday’s episode shared with TheWrap, the “Vanderpump Rules” star was paired up with former “Bachelor” Nick Viall for the “pulk pull.” As Viall asked Sandoval to latch in the sled to his equipment, the duo quickly got off to a rough start as a member of the Directing Staff (D.S.) intervened to instruct Sandoval how to properly connect the carabiner.

“F–k me, do you want me to do everything for you?” the D.S. exclaimed as Sandoval and Viall got started on their upward hill pulling the sled.

“I’m a little nervous, especially when we’re doing things that I’m not in my comfort zone doing,” Sandoval said in an interview in the clip. “It just depends on my frame of mind.”

Clearly, Sandoval was not in the best frame of mind for this exercise, as he shuffled out of line and told Viall and the D.S. “give me a second.”

“You ain’t got a sec, you need to move,” the D.S. said.

Even Viall was forced to motivate Sandoval up the hill despite already dragging the weight of their sled, which Sanoval resumed pushing until pausing for another break.

“At this stage of selection, we’re looking for them to work together as a team — come together, use their skills that we’ve trained them for,” Directing Staff member and former Navy SEAL Jovon Q said. “That person beside you is going to be with you throughout your entire career.”

You can watch the full clip above.

“Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test” premieres Mondays at 9 p.m. on Fox.

