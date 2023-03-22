Uncork’d Entertainment has acquired the prison break action film “Breakout,” which features the late Tom Sizemore in one his final roles. The film is set to release in April. Watch the trailer above.

The thriller is about a criminal mastermind and former LAPD explosives expert that has taken over a a maximum-security California prison with other prisoners joining his side. They go head-to-head with rogue hostage negotiator and a retired Black Ops agent who happens to have been visiting his incarcerated son.

In the trailer, which you can see above, Sizemore plays a detective, standing next to other law enforcement officers with the guns drawn. Meanwhile, we see there’s a subplot about a son seeking some kind of redemption amid the chaos. Drama!

In addition to Sizemore, “My Big Fat Greek Wedding” actor Louis Mandylor, Kristos Andrews, Brian Krause, Noel Guglielmi, Victor DiMatta, and Jose Guapo round out the cast.

“Breakout” is directed by Brandon Slagle, who most recently directed 2022’s “Battle for Saipan.”

“Director Brandon Slagle is quickly established himself as an action movie director to be reckoned with. Fans of Battle of Saipan and Crossbreed will definitely want to see this!” said Keith Leopard, President Uncork’d Entertainment. “Featuring one of the final performances by the late, great Tom Sizemore as Chaz, Breakout is a starry, tense ride.”

The deal was negotiated by producer James Cullen Bressack on behalf of the film team and by Keith Leopard of Uncork’d Entertainment.