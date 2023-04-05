Tom Wolfe Doc ‘Radical Wolfe’ Lands at Kino Lorber

Kino Lorber has acquired North American rights to the documentary about “The Right Stuff” and “The Bonfire of the Vanities” writer Tom Wolfe titled “Radical Wolfe,” the company announced on Wednesday.

The documentary is an official adaptation of the 2015 Vanity Fair article “How Tom Wolfe Became … Tom Wolfe” by Michael Lewis, best-selling author of “Moneyball” and “The Big Short” and a longtime personal friend of Wolfe.

Kino Lorber is planning a theatrical release later this year followed by a digital and home video release on all major platforms.

The film is directed by Richard Dewey (“Burden”) and executive produced by David Light and Nathan Epstein and co-produced by Andy Fortenbacher.

The synopsis is as follows: From a beat reporter at the Washington Post, to an overnight sensation as the leader of the New Journalism movement, Tom Wolfe was at the forefront of reshaping how American stories are told. Recognizing the importance in overlooked micro-cultures and people, Wolfe documented everything, from rural stock car drivers to hippies in Haight Ashbury to the Apollo Astronauts, and his ability to bridge cultural and class divides while tackling stories central to American Life was unique in fiction and non-fiction. With a distinctive and oft-imitated style all his own, Wolfe’s body of work includes some of the most memorable and culturally impactful stories of the 20th century, including “The Right Stuff,” “The Bonfire of the Vanities,” and “A Man in Full.” “Radical Wolfe” is a deeply personal and illuminating look at the man inside the famous white suit, featuring conversations and interviews with those who knew him best including Michael Lewis, Jann Wenner, Gay Talese, Lynn Nesbit, Terry McDonell, Tom Junod, Christopher Buckley, Niall Ferguson, and Alexandra Wolfe.

The deal for “Radical Wolfe” was brokered by Kino Lorber senior VP Wendy Lidell and Ben Schwartz and Dan Braun of Submarine.