Tomorrow Studios Inks Dan Cogan and Liz Garbus’ Story Syndicate to First-Look Deal

Story Syndicate, the film and television production company established by Oscar and Emmy-winning filmmakers Liz Garbus and Dan Cogan, have launched a scripted division focusing on television and film projects — and now they’ve inked a first-look scripted TV deal with Tomorrow Studios to go with it.

Nellie Reed of Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson’s Color Force has been appointed as head of scripted to spearhead the initiative. Tomorrow Studios, led by founder and CEO Marty Adelstein and partner and president Becky Clements, is known for their work on projects like Netflix’s “One Piece” and Apple TV+’s “Physical.”

“Marty and Becky at Tomorrow Studios are brilliant, creative and share our vision for the next steps for Story Syndicate,” Cogan and Garbus said in a statement, obtained by TheWrap. “Our scripted division is focused on elevated, commercial shows that are often grounded in true stories and speak directly to the cultural zeitgeist.”

“Dan and Liz are incredible storytellers whose work we have admired for years — what they have accomplished in the nonfiction space is undeniable,” Adelstein and Clements added. “We are thrilled to be working with them and Nellie to further expand their footprint in scripted TV with the kind of culturally relevant, character-driven storytelling for which they are already known.”

Garbus and Cogan established Story Syndicate back in 2019, with an initial focus on documentary. Their most recent projects include docuseries like “Harry & Meghan” on Netflix, “Last Call” on HBO, and “Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence” on Hulu.

Garbus is set to helm a Netflix docuseries delving into the serial killings at Gilgo Beach on Long Island, a case that has seen a recent arrest of a suspect.

At Color Force, Reed was responsible for overseeing television operations and managing their exclusive arrangement with FX. During her tenure, she was responsible for the development and production of notable projects, including two installments of the Emmy and Golden Globe-winning “American Crime Story.” She also shepherded the adaptation of the Eisner Award-winning comic book “Y: The Last Man,” as well as “Class of ’09.”

Reed’s upcoming slate features projects such as “Say Nothing,” based on the bestselling book by Patrick Raden Keefe; “The Sterling Affairs,” based on the 30 for 30 podcast; and “American Sports Story: Gladiator,” inspired by the Wondery podcast and Spotlight articles from the Boston Globe.

Before Color Force, Reed oversaw television for Channing Tatum and Reid Carolin’s Free Association, operating under their first-look deal with MRC. Reed initially began her career in development at David S. Goyer’s Phantom Four Films, where her responsibilities encompassed both television and film projects. Reed will be based out of Tomorrow Studios’ offices in Los Angeles.

Story Syndicate is repped by UTA and Victoria Cook at Frankfurt, Kurnit.

