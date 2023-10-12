“The Home” has found a home at Lionsgate, TheWrap has learned. The Santa Monica-based studio snapped up domestic distribution rights to the Miramax horror thriller. Pete Davidson headlines while James DeMonaco helmed the feature. The picture is about a former foster child who begins working in a retirement home. Spoiler: The elderly residents and their caretakers have some very diabolical secrets.

The former “Saturday Night Live” castmember previously co-starred in the A24 horror comedy “Bodies Bodies Bodies.” However, this will presumably be a more straightforward (or straight-faced) shocker. DeMonaco previously wrote and directed the first three “The Purge” films and has remained relatively hands-on with the franchise.

“We went into ‘The Home’ not knowing what to expect and James and Pete delivered an exhilarating ride of a movie that is pure suspense-filled fun and just plain bonkers,” stated Charlotte Koh. Lionsgate’s EVP of acquisitions and co-productions boasted that “Audiences won’t know what hit them.”

Penned by DeMonaco and Adam Canto, Bill Block and Sebastian K. Lemercier produced the picture. Koh will oversee for Lionsgate and Christopher Davis oversaw the deal for Lionsgate. CAA while Thom Zadra oversaw the deal for Miramax.

“James and Pete have created an instant horror classic, and we are thrilled to have found the perfect partner in Lionsgate to bring the film to US audiences,” said Zadra.

The five “Purge” films are set in a world where the U.S. government allows for one night where crime is legal. The increasingly prescient franchise has earned over $535 million worldwide on a combined budget of $53 million.

Meanwhile, Lionsgate has had some success with relaunching its long-gestating “Saw” series. “Saw X,” earned the best critical notices of the franchise, has earned $57 million worldwide on a $13 million budget.