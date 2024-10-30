Jimmy Fallon Introduces New Halloween Game: ‘Skeleton Costume or 3 Months on Ozempic’ | Video

In honor of the holiday season, Jimmy Fallon is unveiling a brand new game.

“It’s called skeleton costume or three months on Ozempic,” the “Tonight Show” host joked Tuesday night. Fittingly, most of Fallon’s opening monologue was devoted to spooky season. The NBC host also pointed out that it’s expected to be 80 degrees on Halloween in New York City this year.

“If there’s one smell the city doesn’t need it’s damp werewolf,” Fallon joked, adding, “there’s nothing that kids like better than a fun-size tube squeeze of Snickers.”

Halloween is also happening a week before the 2024 presidential election, which is already proving to be a high-stakes time for many. “You know it’s a stressful time when adults show up at your house at Halloween like, ‘Forget candy, do you have any Xanax?’” Fallon said.

The “Tonight Show” host has fully embraced the season this year. In September, Fallon released his children’s book, “5 More Sleeps ‘Til Halloween.” The hardcover book features illustrations by Rich Deas. This year also marked the inaugural year of Fallon’s “Tonightmares,” a haunted maze experience that is open for a limited time in New York. The creepy event features several tongue-in-cheek references connected to Fallon’s show, from a cannibalistic house band to some unsettling guests. The maze is currently set up in Rockefeller Center.

Fallon spent the rest of his opening monologue diving into the tried and true world of politics. After Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez described Donald Trump’s controversial Madison Square Garden rally as a “hate rally,” Trump defended the event, calling it an “absolute love fest.”

“Kamala Harris looked at the polls and said, ‘I’m certainly loving it,’” Fallon noted.

The Tuesday night episode featured guest appearances from on-tour pop star Olivia Rodrigo, “The Diplomat” star Keri Russell and Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli. Watch the full monologue above.