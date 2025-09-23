‘Tonight Show’ Jokes Rupert Murdoch Is So Old He Looks Like He’s Doing the Cinnamon Challenge Every Time He Breathes | Video

“The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon jokingly pointed out the absurdity of Fox News owner Rupert Murdoch being involved in a deal over the United States’ control of TikTok during his Monday night monologue.

Fallon referenced recent comments made by President Trump, who stated on Sunday that Murdoch, his son Lachlan, Oracle CTO Larry Ellison and Dell Technologies CEO Michael Dell are all likely going to be involved in whatever deal the U.S. strikes with TikTok.

“Rupert Murdoch is 94 years old,” Fallon observed, questioning the media mogul’s understanding of a youth-driven platform like TikTok. “Every time he exhales, it looks like he’s doing the Cinnamon Challenge. You know what I mean?”

The “Tonight Show” host noted that Trump is scheduled to address over 150 world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, during which the president will purportedly list the successes of his first eight months back in office. “Every world leader heard that and was like, ‘Phew, at least we’ll be out of here fast,’” Fallon joked. “That won’t be long.”

You can watch Fallon’s “Tonight Show” monologue yourself in the video below.

Elsewhere in his monologue, Fallon poked fun at Trump’s Truth Social post on Saturday, in which he called on U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi to prosecute his political enemies, including California Senator Adam Schiff. “Now, I know that sounds highly illegal…,” Fallon told viewers, before shrugging and giving up on even trying to defend the social media post.

Fallon was not done mocking Trump. The “Tonight Show” host additionally called out the president for opening his White House ballroom project up to outside individual and corporate donors. Trump has promised those who donate to the project that he will have their names inscribed in the ballroom’s walls. “Mexico’s like, ‘Here he is talking about walls again. Come on, buddy! Just build it or whatever you’re gonna do,’” Fallon joked.

“Also, no big deal, but it’s now called the Fuego Takis White House,” the “Tonight Show” comedian playfully added.